SCONE wrote:

In lieu of a thread...



Chicken balti



Ingredients



900g diced chicken

4 green chillies chopped small

1 tablespoon garlic

1 tablespoon ginger

8 tomatoes cut into quarters

2 tablespoons ground cumin seeds

2 tablespoons ground coriander seeds

1/2 tablespoon red chilli powder

1 tablespoon of salt

2 tablespoons of turmeric powder

Bunch of chopped coriander

10 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tin of tomatoes



Method



1- heat oil in pan

2- add the chicken and fry for 5 minutes

3- add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes

4- add the ground cumin seeds, ground coriander seeds,

Chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and fry for 3 minutes

5- add the fresh tomatoes, chopped green chillies and

Chopped fresh coriander and cook for 5 minutes

6- add tin of chopped tomatoes





Perfect...