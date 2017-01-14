WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net OT - Curry Recipe Thread

 
Post a reply

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:38 am
Plateface User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 8:23 pm
Posts: 448
Location: no where near east hull
tigertot wrote:
Tonight.
Get on train.
Ring Sima's curry house.
Order;
Veg pakoras
Veg samosas
Tarka dhal side
Saag aloo side
Saag paneer main
Channa paneer main
Peas pilau rice
3 chappatis
Wait for delivery
Drink a beer while waiting
Eat



Excellent recipe there Tigertrot :DANCE: :DANCE:
Born Black and White
Die Black and White

Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.
Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982 "

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:29 am
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 247
Location: South of Bratfud
Ok, mine stolen from a reputedly Mumtaz chef and tweaked.

2 med onions
2 tsp garlic paste
1 tsp ginger paste
1 tsp salt
.5 tsp cinnamon (Optional)
.5 tsp turmeric
1 tsp ground coriander
1.5 tsp Basaar
2 green chillies (more if you want hotter)
1 med tomato
500g diced of chicken/lamb/lamb mince

1) Dice the onion as small as possible and boil in enough water to cover them
2) When softened add the salt, garlic, ginger and spices and boil for a further - 10 mins
3) Add the raw meat and boil until cooked through
4) It looks minging but now add 4 table spoons of oil and fry the mix until the oil separates back out
5) add tomatoes and chillies to soften them slightly (you could lob in a tsp of cumin seeds at this point)
6) stick it in a bowl, sprinkle some fresh coriander on top and grab a beer and a naan/chappatis

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:58 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14715
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
It seems counter intuitive to boil a curry but i saw a Madhur Jaffrey programme from Bradford where the chef did just what you suggest (I don't think it was Mumtaz) & she looked aghast.
BTW the tigress reckons Friday night's curry from Seema's was our best ever. £25 for the lot, which is not bad going for Ilkley.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:21 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 169
Location: Depends whose asking
tigertot wrote:
It seems counter intuitive to boil a curry but i saw a Madhur Jaffrey programme from Bradford where the chef did just what you suggest (I don't think it was Mumtaz) & she looked aghast.
BTW the tigress reckons Friday night's curry from Seema's was our best ever. £25 for the lot, which is not bad going for Ilkley.


Ilkley! - blooming heck, I didnt think you could get a bag of chips for £25 in Ilkley nowadays

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:46 pm
Sensei-Bull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 860
tigertot wrote:
It seems counter intuitive to boil a curry but i saw a Madhur Jaffrey programme from Bradford where the chef did just what you suggest (I don't think it was Mumtaz) & she looked aghast.
BTW the tigress reckons Friday night's curry from Seema's was our best ever. £25 for the lot, which is not bad going for Ilkley.


I saw the same programme. It was Mumtaz in Bradford. I made notes the best I could and put together a recipe for it. Probably one of the best curry's I've made at home and I've tried a load. You start with the ingredients in a cold pan and reduce it down. I think it's a chicken karahi (from memory). I'll post the recipe on here if anybodies interested but I'll need to remember as it's on my pc and work.

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:58 pm
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 247
Location: South of Bratfud
Sensei-Bull wrote:
I saw the same programme. It was Mumtaz in Bradford. I made notes the best I could and put together a recipe for it. Probably one of the best curry's I've made at home and I've tried a load. You start with the ingredients in a cold pan and reduce it down. I think it's a chicken karahi (from memory). I'll post the recipe on here if anybodies interested but I'll need to remember as it's on my pc and work.


Post it please?

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:02 pm
mumbyisgod Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 11:35 am
Posts: 487
Location: Idle, Bradford
I've used this recipe for lamb and spinach karahi from Rick Stein's visit to the Karachi.
http://www.stonefisk.com/doc-arc/ricksteinlambcurry.html

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:12 pm
Sensei-Bull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 860
Scarey71 wrote:
Post it please?


Of course I will mate. I'll do it tomorrow.

Have you seen this guy's website? Some very interesting recipes. Base sauce takes a bit of doing for the restaurant style dishes but once you've frozen individual portions you can whip up a curry in about 15 minutes. The chicken tikka recipe is one of the best I've tried although I wasn't keen on the chicken tikka masala.

If you like trying new recipes then there are loads on here:

http://www.greatcurryrecipes.net/

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:28 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14715
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
mumbyisgod wrote:
I've used this recipe for lamb and spinach karahi from Rick Stein's visit to the Karachi.
http://www.stonefisk.com/doc-arc/ricksteinlambcurry.html


From memory this is another one where they boil the spices rather than frying. There was comment on that at the time.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:11 am
Sensei-Bull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 860
This is my version of the recipe that I mentioned last night. On the TV programme the chef just banged loads of ingredients in the pan at speed. I tried my best to put a recipe together from what I saw and fine tuned it over a few attempts. I recommend trying it at least a couple of times so that you can adjust the recipe to your own particular taste. I sometimes add more spice, chillies or spinach depending on my mood (usually bad at the moment).


CHICKEN KARAHI

STARTING INGREDIENTS

DICED CHICKEN BREAST
1 LARGE ONION (BLENDED)
4 CLOVES GARLIC (BLENDED)
1” CUBE GINGER (BLENDED)
1 TEASPOON SALT
1 SMALL PINCH ASAFOETIDA
200ML WATER
250G PASATA
2 TABLESPOONS NATURAL YOGURT
WHOLE FRESH CHILLIES (OPTIONAL)

2ND STAGE INGREDIENTS

4 MEDIUM TOMATOES (QUARTERED)
2 TABLESPOONS NATURAL YOGURT
1 TEASPOON CURRY POWDER
1 TEASPOON GARAM MASALA
3 TABLESPOONS OIL

HANDFULL OF CHOPPED FRESH CORIANDER TO GARNISH

METHOD

Roughly chop the onions, garlic and ginger and put in a blender. Add 50ml of the water and blitz.

In a large cold wok, add all of the starting ingredients. Turn on heat and boil on the highest heat setting. Once the curry has reduced a significant amount, add the 2nd stage ingredients. Lower heat but still keep it boiling. Cook until the oil starts to separate from the gravy. Add fresh coriander to garnish.

Personal notes:

You might think that you have too many tomatoes but they reduce down with the gravy. If the tomatoes are too large or not ripe enough, then they may not break down fully. If this is the case then I remove them from the pan before eating but you may wish to keep them in.

Don’t use too much asafetida as it can do your gut in. Tip of a teaspoon should be enough.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, Drust, ex Bull Dog, HamsterChops, hawk-eye, hereagain, Highlander, hindle xiii, hooligan27, Inoffski1, jockabull, judge the jules, KCNBABT, linebacker53, MrPhilb, Nelson, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, RAB-2411, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Stul, Surely not, The Writer, thepimp007, Theyknow3544, tigertot, unknownlegend, vbfg, weighman and 511 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,505,8571,71975,6964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  