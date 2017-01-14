This is my version of the recipe that I mentioned last night. On the TV programme the chef just banged loads of ingredients in the pan at speed. I tried my best to put a recipe together from what I saw and fine tuned it over a few attempts. I recommend trying it at least a couple of times so that you can adjust the recipe to your own particular taste. I sometimes add more spice, chillies or spinach depending on my mood (usually bad at the moment).





CHICKEN KARAHI



STARTING INGREDIENTS



DICED CHICKEN BREAST

1 LARGE ONION (BLENDED)

4 CLOVES GARLIC (BLENDED)

1” CUBE GINGER (BLENDED)

1 TEASPOON SALT

1 SMALL PINCH ASAFOETIDA

200ML WATER

250G PASATA

2 TABLESPOONS NATURAL YOGURT

WHOLE FRESH CHILLIES (OPTIONAL)



2ND STAGE INGREDIENTS



4 MEDIUM TOMATOES (QUARTERED)

2 TABLESPOONS NATURAL YOGURT

1 TEASPOON CURRY POWDER

1 TEASPOON GARAM MASALA

3 TABLESPOONS OIL



HANDFULL OF CHOPPED FRESH CORIANDER TO GARNISH



METHOD



Roughly chop the onions, garlic and ginger and put in a blender. Add 50ml of the water and blitz.



In a large cold wok, add all of the starting ingredients. Turn on heat and boil on the highest heat setting. Once the curry has reduced a significant amount, add the 2nd stage ingredients. Lower heat but still keep it boiling. Cook until the oil starts to separate from the gravy. Add fresh coriander to garnish.



Personal notes:



You might think that you have too many tomatoes but they reduce down with the gravy. If the tomatoes are too large or not ripe enough, then they may not break down fully. If this is the case then I remove them from the pan before eating but you may wish to keep them in.



Don’t use too much asafetida as it can do your gut in. Tip of a teaspoon should be enough.