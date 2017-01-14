|
tigertot wrote:
Tonight.
Get on train.
Ring Sima's curry house.
Order;
Veg pakoras
Veg samosas
Tarka dhal side
Saag aloo side
Saag paneer main
Channa paneer main
Peas pilau rice
3 chappatis
Wait for delivery
Drink a beer while waiting
Eat
Excellent recipe there Tigertrot
Born Black and White
Die Black and White
Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.
Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982 "
Mon Jan 16, 2017 10:29 am
Ok, mine stolen from a reputedly Mumtaz chef and tweaked.
2 med onions
2 tsp garlic paste
1 tsp ginger paste
1 tsp salt
.5 tsp cinnamon (Optional)
.5 tsp turmeric
1 tsp ground coriander
1.5 tsp Basaar
2 green chillies (more if you want hotter)
1 med tomato
500g diced of chicken/lamb/lamb mince
1) Dice the onion as small as possible and boil in enough water to cover them
2) When softened add the salt, garlic, ginger and spices and boil for a further - 10 mins
3) Add the raw meat and boil until cooked through
4) It looks minging but now add 4 table spoons of oil and fry the mix until the oil separates back out
5) add tomatoes and chillies to soften them slightly (you could lob in a tsp of cumin seeds at this point)
6) stick it in a bowl, sprinkle some fresh coriander on top and grab a beer and a naan/chappatis
Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:58 pm
It seems counter intuitive to boil a curry but i saw a Madhur Jaffrey programme from Bradford where the chef did just what you suggest (I don't think it was Mumtaz) & she looked aghast.
BTW the tigress reckons Friday night's curry from Seema's was our best ever. £25 for the lot, which is not bad going for Ilkley.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:21 pm
tigertot wrote:
It seems counter intuitive to boil a curry but i saw a Madhur Jaffrey programme from Bradford where the chef did just what you suggest (I don't think it was Mumtaz) & she looked aghast.
BTW the tigress reckons Friday night's curry from Seema's was our best ever. £25 for the lot, which is not bad going for Ilkley.
Ilkley! - blooming heck, I didnt think you could get a bag of chips for £25 in Ilkley nowadays
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:46 pm
tigertot wrote:
It seems counter intuitive to boil a curry but i saw a Madhur Jaffrey programme from Bradford where the chef did just what you suggest (I don't think it was Mumtaz) & she looked aghast.
BTW the tigress reckons Friday night's curry from Seema's was our best ever. £25 for the lot, which is not bad going for Ilkley.
I saw the same programme. It was Mumtaz in Bradford. I made notes the best I could and put together a recipe for it. Probably one of the best curry's I've made at home and I've tried a load. You start with the ingredients in a cold pan and reduce it down. I think it's a chicken karahi (from memory). I'll post the recipe on here if anybodies interested but I'll need to remember as it's on my pc and work.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:58 pm
Sensei-Bull wrote:
I saw the same programme. It was Mumtaz in Bradford. I made notes the best I could and put together a recipe for it. Probably one of the best curry's I've made at home and I've tried a load. You start with the ingredients in a cold pan and reduce it down. I think it's a chicken karahi (from memory). I'll post the recipe on here if anybodies interested but I'll need to remember as it's on my pc and work.
Post it please?
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:02 pm
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:12 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Post it please?
Of course I will mate. I'll do it tomorrow.
Have you seen this guy's website? Some very interesting recipes. Base sauce takes a bit of doing for the restaurant style dishes but once you've frozen individual portions you can whip up a curry in about 15 minutes. The chicken tikka recipe is one of the best I've tried although I wasn't keen on the chicken tikka masala.
If you like trying new recipes then there are loads on here:http://www.greatcurryrecipes.net/
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:28 am
From memory this is another one where they boil the spices rather than frying. There was comment on that at the time.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:11 am
This is my version of the recipe that I mentioned last night. On the TV programme the chef just banged loads of ingredients in the pan at speed. I tried my best to put a recipe together from what I saw and fine tuned it over a few attempts. I recommend trying it at least a couple of times so that you can adjust the recipe to your own particular taste. I sometimes add more spice, chillies or spinach depending on my mood (usually bad at the moment).
CHICKEN KARAHI
STARTING INGREDIENTS
DICED CHICKEN BREAST
1 LARGE ONION (BLENDED)
4 CLOVES GARLIC (BLENDED)
1” CUBE GINGER (BLENDED)
1 TEASPOON SALT
1 SMALL PINCH ASAFOETIDA
200ML WATER
250G PASATA
2 TABLESPOONS NATURAL YOGURT
WHOLE FRESH CHILLIES (OPTIONAL)
2ND STAGE INGREDIENTS
4 MEDIUM TOMATOES (QUARTERED)
2 TABLESPOONS NATURAL YOGURT
1 TEASPOON CURRY POWDER
1 TEASPOON GARAM MASALA
3 TABLESPOONS OIL
HANDFULL OF CHOPPED FRESH CORIANDER TO GARNISH
METHOD
Roughly chop the onions, garlic and ginger and put in a blender. Add 50ml of the water and blitz.
In a large cold wok, add all of the starting ingredients. Turn on heat and boil on the highest heat setting. Once the curry has reduced a significant amount, add the 2nd stage ingredients. Lower heat but still keep it boiling. Cook until the oil starts to separate from the gravy. Add fresh coriander to garnish.
Personal notes:
You might think that you have too many tomatoes but they reduce down with the gravy. If the tomatoes are too large or not ripe enough, then they may not break down fully. If this is the case then I remove them from the pan before eating but you may wish to keep them in.
Don’t use too much asafetida as it can do your gut in. Tip of a teaspoon should be enough.
