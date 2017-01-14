Ok, mine stolen from a reputedly Mumtaz chef and tweaked.



2 med onions

2 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp salt

.5 tsp cinnamon (Optional)

.5 tsp turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

1.5 tsp Basaar

2 green chillies (more if you want hotter)

1 med tomato

500g diced of chicken/lamb/lamb mince



1) Dice the onion as small as possible and boil in enough water to cover them

2) When softened add the salt, garlic, ginger and spices and boil for a further - 10 mins

3) Add the raw meat and boil until cooked through

4) It looks minging but now add 4 table spoons of oil and fry the mix until the oil separates back out

5) add tomatoes and chillies to soften them slightly (you could lob in a tsp of cumin seeds at this point)

6) stick it in a bowl, sprinkle some fresh coriander on top and grab a beer and a naan/chappatis