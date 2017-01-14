|
tigertot wrote:
Tonight.
Get on train.
Ring Sima's curry house.
Order;
Veg pakoras
Veg samosas
Tarka dhal side
Saag aloo side
Saag paneer main
Channa paneer main
Peas pilau rice
3 chappatis
Wait for delivery
Drink a beer while waiting
Eat
Excellent recipe there Tigertrot
Born Black and White
Die Black and White
Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.
Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982 "
Ok, mine stolen from a reputedly Mumtaz chef and tweaked.
2 med onions
2 tsp garlic paste
1 tsp ginger paste
1 tsp salt
.5 tsp cinnamon (Optional)
.5 tsp turmeric
1 tsp ground coriander
1.5 tsp Basaar
2 green chillies (more if you want hotter)
1 med tomato
500g diced of chicken/lamb/lamb mince
1) Dice the onion as small as possible and boil in enough water to cover them
2) When softened add the salt, garlic, ginger and spices and boil for a further - 10 mins
3) Add the raw meat and boil until cooked through
4) It looks minging but now add 4 table spoons of oil and fry the mix until the oil separates back out
5) add tomatoes and chillies to soften them slightly (you could lob in a tsp of cumin seeds at this point)
6) stick it in a bowl, sprinkle some fresh coriander on top and grab a beer and a naan/chappatis
