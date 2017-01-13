|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 207
Location: South of Bratfud
|
RAB Curry recipe thread needed I think......
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 38
|
Scarey71 wrote:
RAB Curry recipe thread needed I think......
In lieu of a thread...
Chicken balti
Ingredients
900g diced chicken
4 green chillies chopped small
1 tablespoon garlic
1 tablespoon ginger
8 tomatoes cut into quarters
2 tablespoons ground cumin seeds
2 tablespoons ground coriander seeds
1/2 tablespoon red chilli powder
1 tablespoon of salt
2 tablespoons of turmeric powder
Bunch of chopped coriander
10 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tin of tomatoes
Method
1- heat oil in pan
2- add the chicken and fry for 5 minutes
3- add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes
4- add the ground cumin seeds, ground coriander seeds,
Chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and fry for 3 minutes
5- add the fresh tomatoes, chopped green chillies and
Chopped fresh coriander and cook for 5 minutes
6- add tin of chopped tomatoes
Perfect...
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:26 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25723
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Mixed Vegetable Dhal Methi - for 4
80g Red Lentils
1 Large Red Onion
2 Large Cloves Garlic
1 lump ginger (size of a big conker)
1 bunch coriander leaf
1 bunch methi/fenugreek leaf
1 Red Pepper
1 Small Cauliflower
1 Courgette
4 Tomatoes
1 Pack Pessata
Cumin Seeds – 3 teaspoons
Mustard Seeds – 3 teaspoons
1 teaspoon garam masala
3 teaspoons tumeric
3 green chillis
1 pinch asofetada
1. Warm vegetable/sunflower oil but don’t let it burn.
2. Add cumin and mustard seeds. When they start to sizzle add diced onion, chillies and garlic. Do not let seeds go black or its ruined.
3. When onion soft add turmeric and cauliflower. Leave for 5 mins. Add drop of water if it’s sticking.
4. Add diced courgette and diced coriander and methi leaf, Only add a couple of handfuls of methi as it’s quite strong.
5. Add Lentils, diced ginger and diced pepper along with a pint of boiling water and a dash or two of pessata.
6. Simmer for a good half hour. Add water if it sticks.
7. Cut tomatoes in halves, add to dhal. Cook for 5 more mins.
8. Add pinch of asofetada and heaped teaspoon of garam masala.
9. Cook for 2 mins.
10. Serve with naans or rice. Add a bit of coriander leaf on top.
For yoghurt source:
3 tablespoons live plain yoghurt.
1 teaspoon of Coleman’s mint sauce.
1 pinch of chilli powder.
Mix it all up and it’s ready.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:48 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 64
|
Are these tried and tested recipes or just copied and pasted from some website a litttle like the normal local rags do these days?
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:01 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25723
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Mine's tried and tested every month!
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:23 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 38
|
Bullseye wrote:
Mine's tried and tested every month!
Mine is tried and tested by myself and several others. Reputedly an Aargrah recipe... from someone who did some training there and is now a pub landlord.
|
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:42 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14688
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Tonight.
Get on train.
Ring Sima's curry house.
Order;
Veg pakoras
Veg samosas
Tarka dhal side
Saag aloo side
Saag paneer main
Channa paneer main
Peas pilau rice
3 chappatis
Wait for delivery
Drink a beer while waiting
Eat
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:16 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25723
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, BD20, beefy1, Bendybulls, bentleberry, Bicesterbull, blakeysrobin, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, DrFeelgood, eddievan, Ferocious Aardvark, fifty50, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, Iggy79, imwakefieldtillidie, Joe Banjo, king benny, LU2, Nelson, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, pie.warrior, ploinerrhino, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Steel City Bull, stered, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, tigertot, Toga, Tricky2309, tristram, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, woolly07 and 678 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|