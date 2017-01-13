WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT - Curry Recipe Thread

OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 12:53 pm
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 207
Location: South of Bratfud
RAB Curry recipe thread needed I think......

Re: Poll: Who do you want as the new owner.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:00 pm
SCONE

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 38
Scarey71 wrote:
RAB Curry recipe thread needed I think......


In lieu of a thread...

Chicken balti

Ingredients

900g diced chicken
4 green chillies chopped small
1 tablespoon garlic
1 tablespoon ginger
8 tomatoes cut into quarters
2 tablespoons ground cumin seeds
2 tablespoons ground coriander seeds
1/2 tablespoon red chilli powder
1 tablespoon of salt
2 tablespoons of turmeric powder
Bunch of chopped coriander
10 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tin of tomatoes

Method

1- heat oil in pan
2- add the chicken and fry for 5 minutes
3- add the garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes
4- add the ground cumin seeds, ground coriander seeds,
Chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and fry for 3 minutes
5- add the fresh tomatoes, chopped green chillies and
Chopped fresh coriander and cook for 5 minutes
6- add tin of chopped tomatoes


Perfect...

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:26 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25723
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Mixed Vegetable Dhal Methi - for 4

80g Red Lentils
1 Large Red Onion
2 Large Cloves Garlic
1 lump ginger (size of a big conker)
1 bunch coriander leaf
1 bunch methi/fenugreek leaf
1 Red Pepper
1 Small Cauliflower
1 Courgette
4 Tomatoes
1 Pack Pessata
Cumin Seeds – 3 teaspoons
Mustard Seeds – 3 teaspoons
1 teaspoon garam masala
3 teaspoons tumeric
3 green chillis
1 pinch asofetada


1. Warm vegetable/sunflower oil but don’t let it burn.
2. Add cumin and mustard seeds. When they start to sizzle add diced onion, chillies and garlic. Do not let seeds go black or its ruined.
3. When onion soft add turmeric and cauliflower. Leave for 5 mins. Add drop of water if it’s sticking.
4. Add diced courgette and diced coriander and methi leaf, Only add a couple of handfuls of methi as it’s quite strong.
5. Add Lentils, diced ginger and diced pepper along with a pint of boiling water and a dash or two of pessata.
6. Simmer for a good half hour. Add water if it sticks.
7. Cut tomatoes in halves, add to dhal. Cook for 5 more mins.
8. Add pinch of asofetada and heaped teaspoon of garam masala.
9. Cook for 2 mins.
10. Serve with naans or rice. Add a bit of coriander leaf on top.

For yoghurt source:

3 tablespoons live plain yoghurt.
1 teaspoon of Coleman’s mint sauce.
1 pinch of chilli powder.

Mix it all up and it’s ready.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:48 pm
bullocks
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 64
Are these tried and tested recipes or just copied and pasted from some website a litttle like the normal local rags do these days?

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:01 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25723
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Mine's tried and tested every month!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:23 pm
SCONE

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 38
Bullseye wrote:
Mine's tried and tested every month!


Mine is tried and tested by myself and several others. Reputedly an Aargrah recipe... from someone who did some training there and is now a pub landlord.

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 2:42 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14688
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Tonight.
Get on train.
Ring Sima's curry house.
Order;
Veg pakoras
Veg samosas
Tarka dhal side
Saag aloo side
Saag paneer main
Channa paneer main
Peas pilau rice
3 chappatis
Wait for delivery
Drink a beer while waiting
Eat
"We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they're ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can't afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won't be able to be slurping off the gravy train that's been feeding them all these years. They don't want that to end." Sarah Palin

Re: OT - Curry Recipe Thread

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 3:16 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25723
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Is Seema's decent?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  