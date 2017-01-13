Mixed Vegetable Dhal Methi - for 4



80g Red Lentils

1 Large Red Onion

2 Large Cloves Garlic

1 lump ginger (size of a big conker)

1 bunch coriander leaf

1 bunch methi/fenugreek leaf

1 Red Pepper

1 Small Cauliflower

1 Courgette

4 Tomatoes

1 Pack Pessata

Cumin Seeds – 3 teaspoons

Mustard Seeds – 3 teaspoons

1 teaspoon garam masala

3 teaspoons tumeric

3 green chillis

1 pinch asofetada





1. Warm vegetable/sunflower oil but don’t let it burn.

2. Add cumin and mustard seeds. When they start to sizzle add diced onion, chillies and garlic. Do not let seeds go black or its ruined.

3. When onion soft add turmeric and cauliflower. Leave for 5 mins. Add drop of water if it’s sticking.

4. Add diced courgette and diced coriander and methi leaf, Only add a couple of handfuls of methi as it’s quite strong.

5. Add Lentils, diced ginger and diced pepper along with a pint of boiling water and a dash or two of pessata.

6. Simmer for a good half hour. Add water if it sticks.

7. Cut tomatoes in halves, add to dhal. Cook for 5 more mins.

8. Add pinch of asofetada and heaped teaspoon of garam masala.

9. Cook for 2 mins.

10. Serve with naans or rice. Add a bit of coriander leaf on top.



For yoghurt source:



3 tablespoons live plain yoghurt.

1 teaspoon of Coleman’s mint sauce.

1 pinch of chilli powder.



Mix it all up and it’s ready.