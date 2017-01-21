WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly v Toronto

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Friendly v Toronto

 
Post a reply

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:18 pm
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9651
Location: Hull
Not sure if I prefer the Tuimavave/Fonua combination over the Fonua/Michaels one yet. Tuimavave didn't impress me much last year. We shall see!
Image

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:08 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24129
Location: West Yorkshire
Shouldn't take this game lightly. Toulouse (OK, longer established) have beaten a very strong Catalans team today.
Image

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:18 pm
number 6 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9941
toulouse my dark horse to go well in the championship and make the middle 8s along with KR, London and either batley or fev

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:45 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24129
Location: West Yorkshire
number 6 wrote:
toulouse my dark horse to go well in the championship and make the middle 8s along with KR, London and either batley or fev

Well they kept this side scoreless for 79 minutes!
Image
Image

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 1:10 pm
old frightful User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 674
Apparently the game is free to all Sky customers on the premier channel today.
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 1:58 pm
odd shaped balls User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 23, 2005 11:52 pm
Posts: 197
Location: 221b Baker Street
Well got the free view on,the pitch side reporter is god awful,chairman I full of character.Think Radford will look ar blasting them away in 1st 30 mins
ELEMENTARY MY DEAR WATSON.

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 2:02 pm
odd shaped balls User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 23, 2005 11:52 pm
Posts: 197
Location: 221b Baker Street
Was a 15minute freeview thats all.Nice time for my firestick to pay up
ELEMENTARY MY DEAR WATSON.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C for Cuckoo, FrEaK-HullFC, hull2524, Hutchyfromcas, Marcus's Bicycle, old frightful, Psyrax64, themightynortherner and 170 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,3641,79275,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  