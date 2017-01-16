|
any premier sport codes going about ???
Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:37 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1473
Yeh, pay for it tight ass, you cancel after watching, so will cost you a tenner to watch your team
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:51 am
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1538
Location: Top of the East Stand
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh, pay for it tight ass, you cancel after watching, so will cost you a tenner to watch your team
I pay £11.99 a month and think it's well worth it, especially this year. It's the slightly more expensive package but the on demand section is accessible to watch any past game that season, whereas the other just stays online for a week I think.
I was happy enough with the NRL coverage,but now they have the Toronto games too, I will be more than happy with the cost.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:54 pm
Joined: Wed Mar 13, 2013 4:47 pm
Posts: 41
Wilde 3 wrote:
Its the Sky Channel that shows all of the NRL games
Premier is sky sports number 428
Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:02 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9933
should attract more fans i think, have the club realised fans wont pay £16 to watch kids?
James Smailes @James_Smailes 16m16 minutes ago
They weren't expected to field a strong side Sunday, but I'm hearing #HullFC now planning on playing a host of seniors against @TOwolfpack
Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:07 pm
Joined: Tue Jun 14, 2005 5:17 pm
Posts: 1225
Location: 5 minutes from the KC
I'm holding fire until he announces the team to decide. It's all well and good playing the kids but when you've paid full whack to see them get stuffed against Cas and again against Rovers i'll watch them get stuffed again in the comfort of my living room via Premier.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:24 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 4:57 pm
Posts: 168
Location: 1973
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh, pay for it tight ass, you cancel after watching, so will cost you a tenner to watch your team
Or get a zgemma box with all the channels for free
Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:29 pm
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3893
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Genehunt1973 wrote:
Or get a zgemma box with all the channels for free
They're great aren't they. Wouldn't be without mine now.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:37 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2385
Genehunt1973 wrote:
Or get a zgemma box with all the channels for free
... or to put it another way, stolen.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:16 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25218
ccs wrote:
... or to put it another way, stolen.
sky have been robbing me for years
