WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly v Toronto

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Friendly v Toronto

 
Post a reply

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:34 pm
The Milky Bar Kid User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Oct 14, 2011 9:58 pm
Posts: 624
Location: In My Seat In The East Stand In Block E8
any premier sport codes going about ???
Hull FC shock Leeds in the 2005 Challenge Cup final
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/0/rugby-league/14252202

Hull FC beat Warrington to win the 2016 Challenge Cup Final
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/37169016

Super League Grand Finalists / Runners Up 2006

Challenge Cup Winners - 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016
Runners Up 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1982, 1985, 2008, 2013

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 9:37 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1473
Yeh, pay for it tight ass, you cancel after watching, so will cost you a tenner to watch your team

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:51 am
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1538
Location: Top of the East Stand
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh, pay for it tight ass, you cancel after watching, so will cost you a tenner to watch your team


:D

I pay £11.99 a month and think it's well worth it, especially this year. It's the slightly more expensive package but the on demand section is accessible to watch any past game that season, whereas the other just stays online for a week I think.

I was happy enough with the NRL coverage,but now they have the Toronto games too, I will be more than happy with the cost.

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:54 pm
owd bird User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Mar 13, 2013 4:47 pm
Posts: 41
Wilde 3 wrote:
Its the Sky Channel that shows all of the NRL games
Premier is sky sports number 428

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:02 pm
number 6 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9933
should attract more fans i think, have the club realised fans wont pay £16 to watch kids?

James Smailes ‏@James_Smailes 16m16 minutes ago
They weren't expected to field a strong side Sunday, but I'm hearing #HullFC now planning on playing a host of seniors against @TOwolfpack

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:07 pm
shauney User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 14, 2005 5:17 pm
Posts: 1225
Location: 5 minutes from the KC
I'm holding fire until he announces the team to decide. It's all well and good playing the kids but when you've paid full whack to see them get stuffed against Cas and again against Rovers i'll watch them get stuffed again in the comfort of my living room via Premier.

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:24 pm
Genehunt1973 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 4:57 pm
Posts: 168
Location: 1973
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh, pay for it tight ass, you cancel after watching, so will cost you a tenner to watch your team

Or get a zgemma box with all the channels for free 8)
Sam Tyler: "I think we need to investigate if this attempted murder was a hate crime."
Gene Hunt: "What, as opposed to those "I really, really like you" sort of murders?!"

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:29 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3893
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Genehunt1973 wrote:
Or get a zgemma box with all the channels for free 8)



They're great aren't they. Wouldn't be without mine now.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 5:37 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2385
Genehunt1973 wrote:
Or get a zgemma box with all the channels for free 8)
... or to put it another way, stolen.

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:16 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25218
ccs wrote:
... or to put it another way, stolen.

sky have been robbing me for years
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Cardiff_05, edinburgh yorkie, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, Mild Rover, mk_fc, OmneFC, Paddyfc, pepos, R.B.A, rodney_trotter and 156 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,506,3202,12475,6964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  