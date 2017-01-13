C for Cuckoo wrote: Me too.



I'm thinking of adopting them as my second team. I have FC supporting family in Toronto, they play in black and white and they've got Stilts. I'm in, I'm a Packman.



I don't know what Premier Sports is but I'm going to find out.

Like you I'm also going to adopt them as my 2nd team due to Stilts playing for them.Would be good to get a small army of B&W fans behind them at their away games when we are not playing.