Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 12:48 pm
x teacher
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 10:11 am
Posts: 46
Premier Sports showing the game live

http://www.premiersports.com/

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:30 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5191
Think i will be going to this - i cannot wait for the season to start but as i cannot make the Salford or Wakefield games i dont want to wait until the end of Feb for the Catalans game!

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:51 pm
yorksguy1865
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1047
Location: Inside my own head
Premier sports are showing all of toronto's games.

I'm going, looking forward to it!

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:20 pm
C for Cuckoo
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2891
Location: Hull
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Premier sports are showing all of toronto's games.

I'm going, looking forward to it!

Me too.

I'm thinking of adopting them as my second team. I have FC supporting family in Toronto, they play in black and white and they've got Stilts. I'm in, I'm a Packman.

I don't know what Premier Sports is but I'm going to find out.

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:29 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5191
C for Cuckoo wrote:
Me too.

I'm thinking of adopting them as my second team. I have FC supporting family in Toronto, they play in black and white and they've got Stilts. I'm in, I'm a Packman.

I don't know what Premier Sports is but I'm going to find out.


Its the Sky Channel that shows all of the NRL games

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:00 am
Bombed Out
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 490
C for Cuckoo wrote:
Me too.

I'm thinking of adopting them as my second team. I have FC supporting family in Toronto, they play in black and white and they've got Stilts. I'm in, I'm a Packman.

I don't know what Premier Sports is but I'm going to find out.


Like you I'm also going to adopt them as my 2nd team due to Stilts playing for them.
Would be good to get a small army of B&W fans behind them at their away games when we are not playing.

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:51 am
Hessle Roader
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3889
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Despite Premier advertising the FC v Toronto game on their website, there's no mention of it in their TV schedule so I think its not going to be on. A great shame as I can't get to the game today.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: Friendly v Toronto

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:36 am
Mr G

Joined: Mon Aug 10, 2015 7:49 pm
Posts: 5
Hessle Roader wrote:
Despite Premier advertising the FC v Toronto game on their website, there's no mention of it in their TV schedule so I think its not going to be on. A great shame as I can't get to the game today.


I believe the game is next Sunday 22nd January not today if that helps.

