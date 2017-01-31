NickyKiss wrote:
Clubb ha she hurt his back and has stayed behind in England for scans.
There was a bit of talk that Flower and Tautai were also injured. I've seen a few pictures from the French training camp and Flower is over there but I've not seen Tautai on any of them. I've also not seen Joe Burgess on any of them.
There was a bit of talk that Flower and Tautai were also injured. I've seen a few pictures from the French training camp and Flower is over there but I've not seen Tautai on any of them. I've also not seen Joe Burgess on any of them.
I saw Tautai limping around Wigan Tesco last Friday with his family, could be out for a few weeks, but I am not a professional