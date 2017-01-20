|
Add to that Manfredi and Clubb won't start the season in top condition, and Joe Burgess was ruined in the NRL and will never be the same player again.........
Dan Sarginson: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the biggest name in the competition" 18/10/2013
Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013
Romain Navarrete: “I’m very happy to have signed for Wigan Warriors. As soon I knew that Wigan were interested, they were the only team that I wanted to sign for. To me, Wigan is the biggest Club in Rugby League and it will be an honour to pull on the famous Cherry-and-White jersey next year. I look forward to working with Shaun Wane and the players at Wigan.”
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:24 pm
Not sure about your comments on Burgess, he had some very good games for Souths at the end of last season. I feel that had Wigan not signed him already he might have stayed with them!
I think he will be great for us!
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:51 pm
Smooth Stu wrote:
...and Joe Burgess was ruined in the NRL and will never be the same player again.........
I couldn't disagree with you more. He was great for Souths, and would have stayed if he hadn't already signed a contract back here IMO.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:41 pm
Think some peoples sarcasm detectors might be on the blink
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:20 pm
Barrett was robbed wrote:
Think some peoples sarcasm detectors might be on the blink
Well mine must be then.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:13 am
JWarriors wrote:
:CRAZY:
I couldn't disagree with you more. He was great for Souths, and would have stayed if he hadn't already signed a contract back here IMO.
To me he was a little eratic to begin with,but whatever the coaches did with him at the bunnies worked as by the end of his spell he was looking rather good.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:39 am
Thought Clubb was due to play at Catalans.
Waney did the right thing with his interchanges. The one thing we had to avoid was two first teams going into the last 20 with 2 points in it. A punch up and disciplinary is the last thing we needed. This was Wigan and Leigh, now there's no disciplinary and no bans.
Waney got it right!
Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:18 pm
Clubb ha she hurt his back and has stayed behind in England for scans.
There was a bit of talk that Flower and Tautai were also injured. I've seen a few pictures from the French training camp and Flower is over there but I've not seen Tautai on any of them. I've also not seen Joe Burgess on any of them.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:39 pm
Barrett was robbed wrote:
Think some peoples sarcasm detectors might be on the blink
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:41 pm
MattyB wrote:
Well mine must be then.
Must be Matty....but then sarcasm doesn't always come over well in print. I thought the addition of the dots at the end of the sentence would have given you a clue
