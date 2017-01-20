WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - McIlorum out till April?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:18 pm
Smooth Stu
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 4:41 pm
Posts: 3031
Location: The Birthplace of Lord Sam
Add to that Manfredi and Clubb won't start the season in top condition, and Joe Burgess was ruined in the NRL and will never be the same player again.........
Re: McIlorum out till April?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:24 pm
MattyB
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17726
Not sure about your comments on Burgess, he had some very good games for Souths at the end of last season. I feel that had Wigan not signed him already he might have stayed with them!

I think he will be great for us!
Re: McIlorum out till April?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:51 pm
JWarriors
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 434
Smooth Stu wrote:
...and Joe Burgess was ruined in the NRL and will never be the same player again.........


:CRAZY:

I couldn't disagree with you more. He was great for Souths, and would have stayed if he hadn't already signed a contract back here IMO.

Re: McIlorum out till April?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:41 pm
Barrett was robbed
Joined: Mon Sep 19, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 247
Think some peoples sarcasm detectors might be on the blink

Re: McIlorum out till April?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:20 pm
MattyB
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17726
Barrett was robbed wrote:
Think some peoples sarcasm detectors might be on the blink


Well mine must be then.
Re: McIlorum out till April?

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:13 am
hengirl

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 84
JWarriors wrote:
:CRAZY:

I couldn't disagree with you more. He was great for Souths, and would have stayed if he hadn't already signed a contract back here IMO.


To me he was a little eratic to begin with,but whatever the coaches did with him at the bunnies worked as by the end of his spell he was looking rather good.

Re: McIlorum out till April?

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:39 am
Father Ted
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7213
Thought Clubb was due to play at Catalans.
Waney did the right thing with his interchanges. The one thing we had to avoid was two first teams going into the last 20 with 2 points in it. A punch up and disciplinary is the last thing we needed. This was Wigan and Leigh, now there's no disciplinary and no bans.
Waney got it right!

Re: McIlorum out till April?

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:18 pm
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20593
Location: WIGAN
Clubb ha she hurt his back and has stayed behind in England for scans.

There was a bit of talk that Flower and Tautai were also injured. I've seen a few pictures from the French training camp and Flower is over there but I've not seen Tautai on any of them. I've also not seen Joe Burgess on any of them.

Re: McIlorum out till April?

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:39 pm
Smooth Stu
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 4:41 pm
Posts: 3031
Location: The Birthplace of Lord Sam
Barrett was robbed wrote:
Think some peoples sarcasm detectors might be on the blink



:CLAP: :ROCKS:
Re: McIlorum out till April?

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:41 pm
Smooth Stu
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 4:41 pm
Posts: 3031
Location: The Birthplace of Lord Sam
MattyB wrote:
Well mine must be then.


Must be Matty....but then sarcasm doesn't always come over well in print. I thought the addition of the dots at the end of the sentence would have given you a clue :lol:
Who is online

