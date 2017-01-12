Hi guys , We still have some seats available on our coach to the Salford game . We will be departing the town @10 am , stopping off at Oldham for drinks & lunch on route. Returning home straight after the game . As most will know ,we are a longstanding mixed trip of ALL ages where everyone are made most welcomed .

If we can help with your seat requirements please give me a call.We can pick up on the way out if this is of any help . Regards.



Tony .07917033949.

.