what are peoples expectations in terms of wins for the giants from the first 4 games??



we wont be at full strength with mamo being out and maybe the likes out wakeman not upto speed , not in the country yet! we need to find someone to play full back and sort that left hand side centre/wing combo.



widnes (away)

salford (home)

wakefield (home)

hull fc (home)



i think we will get 2 wins from those 4 and anymore than that would be a great start!



widnes hard to beat on that ipitch regardless of who they have playing.

salford seem to be our bogey team at home, how many times have they beaten us now on the trot at home?

wakefield , get back to the usual winning streak versus them!

hull fc, not afraid of them at home or anyone to be honest as apart from last season we have always been strong at home, hope to get the fortress back