Ste100Centurions wrote: Dawson looking a good bit podgy in the twitter photo, not how an outside back should be.



On the other side of the coin, AJ looking like a gym monster, could do a lot of damage this year, especially if he has added a yard of pace.

Not sure AJ is particularly short of pace in the first instance, he was jogging at the side of Riddy when he went the length of the field v Hudds. I think he could surprise a few this season, but he is obviously stepping up a level