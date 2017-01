I know the players take the triathlon very seriously indeed and it always creates a very healthy competitive streak among the group on who is going to win it.



I can not currently recall who won it last year?



Roll of Honur

2017 - Willie Tonga

2016 - ?

2015 - Michael Platt



I do agree with the comments above about Tonga. I thought he had a great game at Leeds and set up Dawson's try with a peach of a pass.