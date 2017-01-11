WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Colton Roche

Colton Roche

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:20 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
On trial at Wakefield from Bradford apparently...
Re: Colton Roche

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:35 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
On trial at Wakefield from Bradford apparently...

Maybe one that JK thinks maybe of value

Re: Colton Roche

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:34 pm
vastman User avatar
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
On trial at Wakefield from Bradford apparently...


Position? ta
Re: Colton Roche

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:36 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Offers a bit of utility but mostly Second Row.

Re: Colton Roche

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:52 pm
Mr Bliss User avatar
Shouldn't he have joined the rest of the team and move to Huddersfield????
Re: Colton Roche

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:13 pm
drdnght User avatar
According to Mr Carter he has already gone back.

Re: Colton Roche

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:01 am
Looks a good strong runner & defense on you tube highlights for fev & york. Good size & speed aswell well worth a punt id say.

Re: Colton Roche

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:33 am
vastman User avatar
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
On trial at Wakefield from Bradford apparently...


Never played for Bradford according to his Wiki page :?
Re: Colton Roche

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:45 am
vastman wrote:
Never played for Bradford according to his Wiki page :?

Well yeah they'd only just signed him before administration
Re: Colton Roche

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:46 am
imwakefieldtillidie User avatar
I read it as he's gone back to Fev.

