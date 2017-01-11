Terry Ramshaw (1943-2017)



Former Bradford Northern second row/prop forward Terry Ramshaw, sadly passed away on Monday at the age of 74, following a long illness. Terry was well travelled, also representing Castleford, Featherstone, Wakefield, Halifax, Salford, Oldham, York, Hull Kingston Rovers & Yorkshire. I believe Terry was born- & still lived in Pontefract, & was respected throughout the rugby league fraternity.



I have informed the T&A, in the hope they will acknowledge Terry’s passing, & often do so in such circumstances. However, the T&A are often to be found wanting in paying tribute to Bradford’s former sporting heroes



RIP