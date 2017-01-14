Mrs Barista wrote:
Tuson had the 11 shirt I think. Now the back row is Minichiello, Manu, Ellis. I'm sure there are counter arguments - when I think about it we also had 2 Dream teamers back then in Crooks and Lineham - but it feels like we're in a much better place. with quality ratcheted up in all areas of the squad and some real team spirit and resolve. On that note I think I'm going to watch back the Wigan semi final.
We must all be bored.just watched the Cup final again.
If you ever need cheering up just watch our come back at Wembley