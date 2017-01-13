WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - training camp

Re: training camp

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:23 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1695
Location: East stand!
bonaire wrote:
Yes it looks like Radford will go for Fonua on the wing with Carlos at centre for the season start.
I like Tuimavave at centre but would rather see Fonua at right centre than wing as he will see more of the ball.


I said about this some time ago..Is my preference tbh
The way we use our wingers Fonua ain't gonna be starved. Carlos with his footwork and hands with a more than handy offload is gonna create loads of chances for Fonua. He's gonna be like our own Justin Carney. Also they're outside Kelly. 2 very tricky players inside him are gonna make lots of opportunity. I'll be tempted to put a few quid on top try scorer
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: training camp

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 4:29 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2377
... all after 5 seconds of training video. :D

Re: training camp

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 5:21 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1695
Location: East stand!
ccs wrote:
... all after 5 seconds of training video. :D


After them doing defence drills all day and being used as the combo and the reporter commenting on how well kelly carlos and Fonua looking on the right side after being there yesterday as well
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: training camp

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 5:53 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2377
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
After them doing defence drills all day and being used as the combo and the reporter commenting on how well kelly carlos and Fonua looking on the right side after being there yesterday as well

Isn't pre-season training about trying different combinations to (a) find the best (b) find alternatives and (c) anticipate injuries?

Swapping and changing combinations every 5 minutes won't work, but every 2 or 3 days probably will.

Re: training camp

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:27 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24111
Location: West Yorkshire
fc-eaststander wrote:
hopefully they get away before the fun starts only taking fit players I believe due to the intensity of the program planned

So who hasn't travelled? Think I've seen pretty much all the squad in the photos/videos?
Image

Re: training camp

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:18 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1695
Location: East stand!
ccs wrote:
Isn't pre-season training about trying different combinations to (a) find the best (b) find alternatives and (c) anticipate injuries?

Swapping and changing combinations every 5 minutes won't work, but every 2 or 3 days probably will.


Warm weather camp is usually were you really put together the pieces you've already been working on
Goal line D was worked on this morn as seen as a weakness. Then more defensive work in the afty
The combo then commented on by hdm reporter as looking good. Seems like it's being worked intensively to me. The reporter has mentioned about what you'd imagine being the starting team running drills and pointed out carlos kelly n sneyd all being in
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: training camp

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:21 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2377
Well, if it's the hdm reporter then it must be right.

Re: training camp

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:23 am
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1695
Location: East stand!
ccs wrote:
Well, if it's the hdm reporter then it must be right.


When it's video accompanied you kind of have to go with him a bit like..vid on this morning of kelly n sneyd linking to put Fonua in at the corner 3rd day of Fonua lining up in the wing position
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: training camp

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
fc-eaststander
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 1993
Location: West Hull
bonaire wrote:
Yes it looks like Radford will go for Fonua on the wing with Carlos at centre for the season start.
I like Tuimavave at centre but would rather see Fonua at right centre than wing as he will see more of the ball.


I think Fonua was always brought here to play wing it goes with the two big wingers to bring the ball out like Bradford had years ago I just think last year due to injury in other positions Fonua ended up playing most of the time at centre cause he was the best option, I think we have a great back line this year with speed in Shaul and Carlos and power in Talona Fonua and Griffin whos not short of pace either ask Rovers, Hooker is my only concern if Danny gets injured (god forbid ) but I guess if anything serious we would have to go into the transfer market or loan in
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL

Re: training camp

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:53 pm
The Hollywood Frasier
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 8:02 pm
Posts: 8959
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
When it's video accompanied you kind of have to go with him a bit like..vid on this morning of kelly n sneyd linking to put Fonua in at the corner 3rd day of Fonua lining up in the wing position
Kelly was playing in the fullback slot out the back in that video. Could it be Kelly not Connor that is going to be putting pressure on Shaul
Hard Work Beats Talent, When Talent Doesn't Work Hard
