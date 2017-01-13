bonaire wrote: Yes it looks like Radford will go for Fonua on the wing with Carlos at centre for the season start.

I like Tuimavave at centre but would rather see Fonua at right centre than wing as he will see more of the ball.

I think Fonua was always brought here to play wing it goes with the two big wingers to bring the ball out like Bradford had years ago I just think last year due to injury in other positions Fonua ended up playing most of the time at centre cause he was the best option, I think we have a great back line this year with speed in Shaul and Carlos and power in Talona Fonua and Griffin whos not short of pace either ask Rovers, Hooker is my only concern if Danny gets injured (god forbid ) but I guess if anything serious we would have to go into the transfer market or loan in