bonaire wrote: Yes it looks like Radford will go for Fonua on the wing with Carlos at centre for the season start.

I like Tuimavave at centre but would rather see Fonua at right centre than wing as he will see more of the ball.

I said about this some time ago..Is my preference tbhThe way we use our wingers Fonua ain't gonna be starved. Carlos with his footwork and hands with a more than handy offload is gonna create loads of chances for Fonua. He's gonna be like our own Justin Carney. Also they're outside Kelly. 2 very tricky players inside him are gonna make lots of opportunity. I'll be tempted to put a few quid on top try scorer