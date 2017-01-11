|
Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 787
|
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:12 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4389
|
Who is the coach that is coaching in NCL?
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 833
|
Scott Naylor?
Edit: Didn't see NCL
Last edited by Sensei-Bull
on Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:36 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:24 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 67
|
There appears to be a typo with the heading of the last paragraph - a stray space has crept in!
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:27 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 103
|
The new club couldn't use the name Bulls or Bradford Bulls logo as the administrator has sold these assets to David Thorne and Marc Green. Legally the new club will have to use another name.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:29 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4389
|
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:32 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5608
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Is their a deadline when a buyer for Bradford RLFC 2017 has to be found, before the season starts ?
Must be soon I guess, other teams already playing friendlies !!!!
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 24, 2007 11:42 am
Posts: 2122
|
isnt Chris Hallas a Leeds fan and has been known to register domains before? I think something like that has happened before
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 749
|
Nathan Graham? although sure he joined keighley staff before xmas
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:50 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 749
|
Or talking of successful players Karl Fairbank coaches elland
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, beefy1, Billysmartscircus, Bing [Bot], Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, hereagain, Highlander, madasmcmadammcmad2, n empsall, Nothus, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, Rarebreed, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, stered, Terry Price's knee, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Trustafox, Twitch, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, wiganermike, Willzay and 545 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|