WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

 
Post a reply

Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:05 pm
terrykelly User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 787
http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_24556-off-the-record-rugby-league-rumour-and-gossip-69.html

Re: Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:12 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4389
Who is the coach that is coaching in NCL?

Re: Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:18 pm
Sensei-Bull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 833
Scott Naylor?

Edit: Didn't see NCL
Last edited by Sensei-Bull on Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:36 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:24 pm
Bullmans Parade User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 67
terrykelly wrote:
http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_24556-off-the-record-rugby-league-rumour-and-gossip-69.html


There appears to be a typo with the heading of the last paragraph - a stray space has crept in! :D

Re: Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:27 pm
KCNBABT Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 103
The new club couldn't use the name Bulls or Bradford Bulls logo as the administrator has sold these assets to David Thorne and Marc Green. Legally the new club will have to use another name.

Re: Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:29 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4389
Bradford RassenBallSport

Re: Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:32 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5608
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Is their a deadline when a buyer for Bradford RLFC 2017 has to be found, before the season starts ?
Must be soon I guess, other teams already playing friendlies !!!! :shock:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:33 pm
ex Bull Dog User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Apr 24, 2007 11:42 am
Posts: 2122
isnt Chris Hallas a Leeds fan and has been known to register domains before? I think something like that has happened before

Re: Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:49 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 749
Nathan Graham? although sure he joined keighley staff before xmas

Re: Bradford Northern Bulls Gossip !!!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:50 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 749
Or talking of successful players Karl Fairbank coaches elland
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, beefy1, Billysmartscircus, Bing [Bot], Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, hereagain, Highlander, madasmcmadammcmad2, n empsall, Nothus, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, Rarebreed, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, stered, Terry Price's knee, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Trustafox, Twitch, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, wiganermike, Willzay and 545 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,502,6231,89775,6784,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  