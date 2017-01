The Devil's Advocate wrote: Is it a conspiracy theory to suggest the bloke who's about to be in charge of the most powerful nation on earth is a clear danger to society?

I'm loving how Trump has railed against "overblown" comments.From the guy who exaggerates just about everything for his own personal gain and now he's getting upset over those pesky Russians.Maybe, just maybe, he will soon learn to behave in a manner that fits being the most powerful leader in the Western World (which is actually scary, especially IF the Russians have some compromising footage of him caught in a "shower".)It's still staggering to think that he is the "best" that America has for the job.