the VAT legislation is pretty clear that club memberships can have both vatable and non-vatable elements. The element relating to entrance to matches must have been vatable, that is described in words of one syllable in the VAT regulations, so the argument surely must have been about what value of membership to attribute to the non vatable benefits package and the match entrance element. The Vatmans default position will have been a split of 0/100% on the basis that it was a marketing incentive by the club not the purpose of membership. I would have sought the advice of a VAT consultant after checking his PI insurance before witholding large amounts of VAT on the basis of such an assumption of the split.