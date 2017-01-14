Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
[*]What kind of screwup is thinking you can get away without paying VAT on season tickets?
The second type - deliberate stupidity
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: andycapp, ATS1, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, bobsmyuncle, bromleyB, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, Duckman, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], HaworthBull, hereagain, Highlander, hindle xiii, Keith_Lard, Kiyan, Lord Magoon, MDF3, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), Paul124897, psychostring, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Slugger McBatt, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, thepimp007, Toga, Traffic, Tricky2309, wombull, woolcity, woolly07, zapperbull and 397 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|