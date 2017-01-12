|
More really to do with the Council no longer willing to pay for the upkeep of Odsal from 2003.
Accounts took a nosedive after then. Subsequent mistakes over Harris, keeping McNamara so long etc compounded matters.

Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:23 pm
There's definitely 2 types of screwups for Bulls over the last 20years.
There are missed opportunities - Tesco backed OSV plan for example, not focusing on academy early or intensely enough
And there are (what I will call) stupidities, decisions deliberately made by the board which were plain wrong. Harrisgate. The Odsal settlement, £60 season tickets, recruitment.

Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:26 pm
The way the league structures are set up now the only way out of the championship is to spend big and BUY your way out. If you haven't got a sugar daddy bank rolling you are not going anywhere. At the end of the season you have to have a team that has been playing part timers all year turn up and produce the goods on 7 or 8 occasions against professional clubs who have been playing higher quality opposition all year. The new structure now encourages the championship clubs who have superleague aspirations to roll the dice. Mark Green rolled the dice for 2 years and lost. Management has been poor and the squad massively underperformed last year. The match at Fev was a disgrace and the players on that pitch should have been ashamed of themselves.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:54 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I'm no massive Green fan but really, what did you want him to do, sack half the players mid-season, go part-time and settle for lower-half mediocrity so we broke even? Would everyone have been happy with that? Green may not be a financial genius but this money all went on chasing the dream, and was a huge gamble, which should have paid off at least to the tune of the main playoffs, but the team let him down. He also said plainly from the beginning that he was in no position to pump money into the club, yet clearly couldn't help himself and one way or another has done.
None of this excuses the fact players were being signed after the defeat to Fev, some from overseas. Season tickets were sold and Green publically said the club would remain full time after the Fev defeat. Surely he knew the impact this would have. I did as I called it at the time like you did that there now was a massive black hole in the finances and trouble was ahead, the thing is the club just carried on regardless spending more money it didn't have and that lies with the man at the top. Ferres and RHP saw the iceberg and took to the lifeboats.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:23 pm
Isn't this what franchises sort to avoid?

Fri Jan 13, 2017 5:56 pm
Are we not getting a copy of the Administrator's Report, then?

Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:18 am

Highlander wrote:
There's definitely 2 types of screwups for Bulls over the last 20years.
There are missed opportunities - Tesco backed OSV plan for example, not focusing on academy early or intensely enough
And there are (what I will call) stupidities, decisions deliberately made by the board which were a plain wrong. Harrisgate. The Odsal settlement, £60 season tickets, recruitment.
What kind of screwup is thinking you can get away without paying VAT on season tickets?

The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
