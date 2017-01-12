Ferocious Aardvark wrote: I'm no massive Green fan but really, what did you want him to do, sack half the players mid-season, go part-time and settle for lower-half mediocrity so we broke even? Would everyone have been happy with that? Green may not be a financial genius but this money all went on chasing the dream, and was a huge gamble, which should have paid off at least to the tune of the main playoffs, but the team let him down. He also said plainly from the beginning that he was in no position to pump money into the club, yet clearly couldn't help himself and one way or another has done.

None of this excuses the fact players were being signed after the defeat to Fev, some from overseas. Season tickets were sold and Green publically said the club would remain full time after the Fev defeat. Surely he knew the impact this would have. I did as I called it at the time like you did that there now was a massive black hole in the finances and trouble was ahead, the thing is the club just carried on regardless spending more money it didn't have and that lies with the man at the top. Ferres and RHP saw the iceberg and took to the lifeboats.