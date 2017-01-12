WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administrators Report

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administrators Report

 
Post a reply

Re: Administrators Report

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:47 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25727
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
More really to do with the Council no longer willing to pay for the upkeep of Odsal from 2003.

Accounts took a nosedive after then. Subsequent mistakes over Harris, keeping McNamara so long etc compounded matters.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administrators Report

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:23 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1967
Location: Bradford
There's definitely 2 types of screwups for Bulls over the last 20years.
There are missed opportunities - Tesco backed OSV plan for example, not focusing on academy early or intensely enough
And there are (what I will call) stupidities, decisions deliberately made by the board which were plain wrong. Harrisgate. The Odsal settlement, £60 season tickets, recruitment.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Administrators Report

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:26 pm
Anita Madigan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 4:01 pm
Posts: 4
The way the league structures are set up now the only way out of the championship is to spend big and BUY your way out. If you haven't got a sugar daddy bank rolling you are not going anywhere. At the end of the season you have to have a team that has been playing part timers all year turn up and produce the goods on 7 or 8 occasions against professional clubs who have been playing higher quality opposition all year. The new structure now encourages the championship clubs who have superleague aspirations to roll the dice. Mark Green rolled the dice for 2 years and lost. Management has been poor and the squad massively underperformed last year. The match at Fev was a disgrace and the players on that pitch should have been ashamed of themselves.

Re: Administrators Report

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:54 pm
BD20 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jul 30, 2016 6:49 am
Posts: 49
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I'm no massive Green fan but really, what did you want him to do, sack half the players mid-season, go part-time and settle for lower-half mediocrity so we broke even? Would everyone have been happy with that? Green may not be a financial genius but this money all went on chasing the dream, and was a huge gamble, which should have paid off at least to the tune of the main playoffs, but the team let him down. He also said plainly from the beginning that he was in no position to pump money into the club, yet clearly couldn't help himself and one way or another has done.


None of this excuses the fact players were being signed after the defeat to Fev, some from overseas. Season tickets were sold and Green publically said the club would remain full time after the Fev defeat. Surely he knew the impact this would have. I did as I called it at the time like you did that there now was a massive black hole in the finances and trouble was ahead, the thing is the club just carried on regardless spending more money it didn't have and that lies with the man at the top. Ferres and RHP saw the iceberg and took to the lifeboats.

Re: Administrators Report

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:23 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14689
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Isn't this what franchises sort to avoid?
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: Administrators Report

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 5:56 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27464
Location: MACS0647-JD
Are we not getting a copy of the Administrator's Report, then?
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Administrators Report

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:18 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5714
[*]
Highlander wrote:
There's definitely 2 types of screwups for Bulls over the last 20years.
There are missed opportunities - Tesco backed OSV plan for example, not focusing on academy early or intensely enough
And there are (what I will call) stupidities, decisions deliberately made by the board which were a plain wrong. Harrisgate. The Odsal settlement, £60 season tickets, recruitment.


What kind of screwup is thinking you can get away without paying VAT on season tickets?
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bulls Boy 2011, Cibaman, Clearwing, colly226, Dannyboywt, dave over the humber, daveyz999, debaser, eddievan, HaworthBull, king benny, KRLFC, NZ Bull, RickyF1, roger daly, Scarey71, The Clan, Theyknow3544 and 292 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,503,4251,25775,6874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  