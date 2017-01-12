|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25708
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
More really to do with the Council no longer willing to pay for the upkeep of Odsal from 2003.
Accounts took a nosedive after then. Subsequent mistakes over Harris, keeping McNamara so long etc compounded matters.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1965
Location: Bradford
|
There's definitely 2 types of screwups for Bulls over the last 20years.
There are missed opportunities - Tesco backed OSV plan for example, not focusing on academy early or intensely enough
And there are (what I will call) stupidities, decisions deliberately made by the board which were plain wrong. Harrisgate. The Odsal settlement, £60 season tickets, recruitment.
|
|