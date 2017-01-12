WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Time to find something new

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Time to find something new

 
Post a reply

Re: Time to find something new

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:18 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1870
Location: Bradford
Terry Price's knee wrote:
Keighley would be more convenient, and take me back to my childhood when I went to Lawkholme Lane as frequently as Odsal (Brian Jefferson anyone?), but given the spite towards the Bulls shown from that direction I don't think I could stomach it now. Very very sad times :(


I must admit, if I was to ever follow another team regularly, Keighley and Halifax would be ruled out for those reasons. As much as I can't see myself ever feeling the same about any team other than Bradford, there's always a chance I may start going regularly to watch another club. However it wouldn't be Keighley or Halifax purely because of the bile that has been directed towards Bradford from a large amount of their fans over the last 20 years.

I'm not saying it's all of them. Far from it, I have of course met some great fans of both clubs over the years. But too many of them have been quite spiteful for me to ever go there regularly. Quite frankly, I wouldn't feel welcome.

Re: Time to find something new

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:21 pm
fifty50 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 158
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
Horse Racing?
Had a couple of quid on 'Burgess Dream' and it came in, might start to look for horses with names which have tenuous links to Bulls / Northern.
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!

Re: Time to find something new

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:22 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1870
Location: Bradford
fifty50 wrote:
Horse Racing?
Had a couple of quid on 'Burgess Dream' and it came in, might start to look for horses with names which have tenuous links to Bulls / Northern.


Lester Piggott certainly has one pretty big similiarity to recent goings on at the club.

Re: Time to find something new

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:48 pm
fifty50 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 158
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
'Too Much Too Soon'
15:10 at Leicester
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!

Re: Time to find something new

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:52 pm
Terry Price's knee Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 6
bowlingboy wrote:
Its not over yet...

much as I admire your optimism BB, if a new club can somehow be cobbled together for the coming season I think the RFL are taking us for mugs expecting fans to pay more money to watch a weakened team with almost certain relegation ahead of them. Although I quite enjoy being the underdog the odds are so overwhelmingly stacked against us to me it's a non starter. Much better to say "sod off" then re-apply in 2018 with a reformed club playing away from Odsal, as many other fans have reluctantly decided is the best option. Although they'd be left with the Odsal lease, I really don't think they could afford to turn away a new club in the centre of the RL heartland with a huge potential fan-base. All this is assuming anyone is seriously mad enough to fund it of course..................

Re: Time to find something new

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:58 pm
jeffvickers Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 04, 2007 10:49 pm
Posts: 1266
Location: Halifax
Maybe some of you ex-fax fans that jumped ship when bullmania flourished might be welcome back at the Shay!

Re: Time to find something new

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:07 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 295
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
jeffvickers wrote:
Maybe some of you ex-fax fans that jumped ship when bullmania flourished might be welcome back at the Shay!


If they have stuck with us through all we have been through over the past 10 years don't you think that punishment enough?
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Time to find something new

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:38 pm
phillgee User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 12:06 am
Posts: 3087
Location: The right side of the pennines
£70 for a T20 season ticket for Yorkshire is my summer sport so far. We'll see what happens with any Bradford rugby team for next year

Re: Time to find something new

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:57 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14681
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
HamsterChops wrote:
I must admit, if I was to ever follow another team regularly, Keighley and Halifax would be ruled out for those reasons. As much as I can't see myself ever feeling the same about any team other than Bradford, there's always a chance I may start going regularly to watch another club. However it wouldn't be Keighley or Halifax purely because of the bile that has been directed towards Bradford from a large amount of their fans over the last 20 years.

I'm not saying it's all of them. Far from it, I have of course met some great fans of both clubs over the years. But too many of them have been quite spiteful for me to ever go there regularly. Quite frankly, I wouldn't feel welcome.


I've come across numerous planks from Bradford over the years but it's not put me off.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, beefy1, Billysmartscircus, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, fifty50, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, hereagain, Highlander, n empsall, Nothus, paulwalker71, phillgee, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, Rarebreed, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Terry Price's knee, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Trustafox, Twitch, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, wiganermike, Willzay and 546 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,502,6181,89775,6784,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  