|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1870
Location: Bradford
|
Terry Price's knee wrote:
Keighley would be more convenient, and take me back to my childhood when I went to Lawkholme Lane as frequently as Odsal (Brian Jefferson anyone?), but given the spite towards the Bulls shown from that direction I don't think I could stomach it now. Very very sad times
I must admit, if I was to ever follow another team regularly, Keighley and Halifax would be ruled out for those reasons. As much as I can't see myself ever feeling the same about any team other than Bradford, there's always a chance I may start going regularly to watch another club. However it wouldn't be Keighley or Halifax purely because of the bile that has been directed towards Bradford from a large amount of their fans over the last 20 years.
I'm not saying it's all of them. Far from it, I have of course met some great fans of both clubs over the years. But too many of them have been quite spiteful for me to ever go there regularly. Quite frankly, I wouldn't feel welcome.
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:21 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 158
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
|
Horse Racing?
Had a couple of quid on 'Burgess Dream' and it came in, might start to look for horses with names which have tenuous links to Bulls / Northern.
|
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:22 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1870
Location: Bradford
|
fifty50 wrote:
Horse Racing?
Had a couple of quid on 'Burgess Dream' and it came in, might start to look for horses with names which have tenuous links to Bulls / Northern.
Lester Piggott certainly has one pretty big similiarity to recent goings on at the club.
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:48 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 158
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
|
'Too Much Too Soon'
15:10 at Leicester
|
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:52 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 6
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Its not over yet...
much as I admire your optimism BB, if a new club can somehow be cobbled together for the coming season I think the RFL are taking us for mugs expecting fans to pay more money to watch a weakened team with almost certain relegation ahead of them. Although I quite enjoy being the underdog the odds are so overwhelmingly stacked against us to me it's a non starter. Much better to say "sod off" then re-apply in 2018 with a reformed club playing away from Odsal, as many other fans have reluctantly decided is the best option. Although they'd be left with the Odsal lease, I really don't think they could afford to turn away a new club in the centre of the RL heartland with a huge potential fan-base. All this is assuming anyone is seriously mad enough to fund it of course..................
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 04, 2007 10:49 pm
Posts: 1266
Location: Halifax
|
Maybe some of you ex-fax fans that jumped ship when bullmania flourished might be welcome back at the Shay!
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:07 pm
|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined:
Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pmPosts:
295Location:
A floating palace of ignorance
|
jeffvickers wrote:
Maybe some of you ex-fax fans that jumped ship when bullmania flourished might be welcome back at the Shay!
If they have stuck with us through all we have been through over the past 10 years don't you think that punishment enough?
|
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 12:06 am
Posts: 3087
Location: The right side of the pennines
|
£70 for a T20 season ticket for Yorkshire is my summer sport so far. We'll see what happens with any Bradford rugby team for next year
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:57 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14681
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
HamsterChops wrote:
I must admit, if I was to ever follow another team regularly, Keighley and Halifax would be ruled out for those reasons. As much as I can't see myself ever feeling the same about any team other than Bradford, there's always a chance I may start going regularly to watch another club. However it wouldn't be Keighley or Halifax purely because of the bile that has been directed towards Bradford from a large amount of their fans over the last 20 years.
I'm not saying it's all of them. Far from it, I have of course met some great fans of both clubs over the years. But too many of them have been quite spiteful for me to ever go there regularly. Quite frankly, I wouldn't feel welcome.
I've come across numerous planks from Bradford over the years but it's not put me off.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, beefy1, Billysmartscircus, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, fifty50, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, hereagain, Highlander, n empsall, Nothus, paulwalker71, phillgee, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, Rarebreed, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Terry Price's knee, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Trustafox, Twitch, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, wiganermike, Willzay and 546 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|