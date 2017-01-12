bowlingboy wrote: Its not over yet...

much as I admire your optimism BB, if a new club can somehow be cobbled together for the coming season I think the RFL are taking us for mugs expecting fans to pay more money to watch a weakened team with almost certain relegation ahead of them. Although I quite enjoy being the underdog the odds are so overwhelmingly stacked against us to me it's a non starter. Much better to say "sod off" then re-apply in 2018 with a reformed club playing away from Odsal, as many other fans have reluctantly decided is the best option. Although they'd be left with the Odsal lease, I really don't think they could afford to turn away a new club in the centre of the RL heartland with a huge potential fan-base. All this is assuming anyone is seriously mad enough to fund it of course..................