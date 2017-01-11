|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 749
|
debaser wrote:
Many years. Er about 7 or 8 maybe since I last went. It was good, kids would play on the the spare pitch and I could watch the game.
Yeah, I may come and watch again sometime.
I will have been there then, been there a lot of years. The kids generally congregate on small pitch smashing each other!!i ain't plugging for hill support here but it's quality rugby in the conference and if anyone fancies taking a game in sure they'd be impressed by the quality
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:10 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 150
Location: Depends whose asking
|
Bulls4Champs wrote:
I live in Leeds so I will more than likely follow the Rhinos or Hunslet. Maybe both. Maybe East Leeds.
I live in Leeds but I'd rather gouge my eyes out with a red-hot poker than change my allegiance to them.
I got bored watching SL when the Bulls were relegated, its just not the same watching a game when your passion is no longer there.
Might start watching ice hockey;
or learn ballet dancing;
nah, fck it, i'll start watching Eastenders with the missus - see what I've been missing all these years - my brain could do with a rest
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:46 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3051
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
|
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
I love closest to wankfield I am not going to watch them!
Ha ha, I see what you did there, with the typo & circumventing the swear filter & all, good one.
I live you too, see what I did there?
However, judging on some of the posters on the Wakefield board, I think you'd fit in quite well.
|
2017
T2 Trainspotting
Twin Peaks
Two out of three ain't bad. (Come on Wakefield, prove me wrong & actually win something)
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:48 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2560
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Duckman wrote:
Yeah that was me, it'd be just my (our) luck, was waiting to buy Bulls season ticket, can't really justify both. Rfl keep me waiting just long enough for the NFL ones to sell out!
Sod it, I'm buying an nfl season ticket - at least I know that's happening, and if by some miracle there is a Bradford season ticket to buy in the next month too I'll have that conversation with the wife then!
I couldn't justify both either. Spent £200 plus on two tickets for the one game. Was thinking about the season pass, 4 matches in London this year! I was never buying a Bulls season ticket as I work every other weekend so would have paid on the gate.
Should be class this year, went to the Jacksonville game this October just gone and it was amazing!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:52 am
|
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5711
|
[*]
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Ha ha, I see what you did there, with the typo & circumventing the swear filter & all, good one.
I live you too, see what I did there?
However, judging on some of the posters on the Wakefield board, I think you'd fit in quite well.
Yes I did ha ha.
All joking aside I would be lost from the game of Rugby League.
I don't like watching Superleague so binned off sky sport. I binned off premier sports because I don't have time to sit and watch NRL on a Saturday morning. I end up with a sky planner full of games that I never get round to watching.
I doubt I could honestly go and watch anyone else. For no other reason than they aren't my team.
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:18 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14680
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
I can fully understand Bulls fans being thoroughly peed off; there's some great people on here who i have had the pleasure of meeting. But it's not the game that has let you down. IMO it is still the greatest game & I will watch it wherever it is being played. Despite being a Cas fan I have watched 90% of my rugby over the last 20 years at Odsal & more recently Headingley due to my work & Friday games. I have been to Keighley, Hudds & Old Trafford more than the Jungle in that time. I find watching the game for pleasure of the game different but equally as rewarding as following a team home & away like I used to. A few pints & good company makes a perfect occasion.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:23 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27455Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Pumpetypump wrote:
I propose to turn up at Bullseye's allotment every sunday at 3pm and I suggest everyone else does. That'll fecking show him.
But if everyone else did, that would be roughly 7.47 billion people. I know he's minted, but how big's his fekkin allotment?
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:20 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7002
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
|
I'm thinking if I don't have a club to watch this season, I'm going to chalk some more grounds off my list. I always try to prioritise the Bradford away games that are at grounds I've yet to visit, so just an extension of that really.
I've been to most of the grounds in the main 3 divisions at some point, but I think I may spend the occasional weekend popping along to ones I haven't been to before to take in a game. All the while spending the rest of the time watching Sky for the Super League and Premier for NRL and Toronto games.
On other weekends that I don't go to a match, my Xbox might finally stop getting quite so neglected as it has been the last few years!
|
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:51 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 5
|
herr rigsby wrote:
Will probably watch NRL but as far as pro RL in this country is concerned the RFL can stick it up there booty. Can't see me going to Oz for world cup now either. Thanks very much RFL.
I was Down Under in September at the beginning of the NRL play-offs and was blown away by their coverage so I think a Premier Sports subscription would be the best solution. If I lived nearer I would be tempted to go to Batley (smashing little club) but it's a bit far to travel. Keighley would be more convenient, and take me back to my childhood when I went to Lawkholme Lane as frequently as Odsal (Brian Jefferson anyone?), but given the spite towards the Bulls shown from that direction I don't think I could stomach it now. Very very sad times
|
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:55 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 288
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, BeechwoodBull, Bendybulls, bitterundtwistedbull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, Cookie, daveyz999, debaser, FevGrinder, Fordy, Fr13daY, Geoff, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, Hello Trouble!, hereagain, Highlander, Homer_J_Simpson, hooligan27, Iggy79, jockabull, KRLFC, linebacker53, LU2, Mr Dog, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, RAB90, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlgear, rossybull, RoyBoy29, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, Theyknow3544, tigertot, tikkabull, vbfg, whitters, woolly07 and 558 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|