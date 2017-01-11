I'm thinking if I don't have a club to watch this season, I'm going to chalk some more grounds off my list. I always try to prioritise the Bradford away games that are at grounds I've yet to visit, so just an extension of that really.



I've been to most of the grounds in the main 3 divisions at some point, but I think I may spend the occasional weekend popping along to ones I haven't been to before to take in a game. All the while spending the rest of the time watching Sky for the Super League and Premier for NRL and Toronto games.



On other weekends that I don't go to a match, my Xbox might finally stop getting quite so neglected as it has been the last few years!