Duckman wrote: Yeah that was me, it'd be just my (our) luck, was waiting to buy Bulls season ticket, can't really justify both. Rfl keep me waiting just long enough for the NFL ones to sell out!

Sod it, I'm buying an nfl season ticket - at least I know that's happening, and if by some miracle there is a Bradford season ticket to buy in the next month too I'll have that conversation with the wife then!

I couldn't justify both either. Spent £200 plus on two tickets for the one game. Was thinking about the season pass, 4 matches in London this year! I was never buying a Bulls season ticket as I work every other weekend so would have paid on the gate.Should be class this year, went to the Jacksonville game this October just gone and it was amazing!