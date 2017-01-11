|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 746
|
debaser wrote:
Many years. Er about 7 or 8 maybe since I last went. It was good, kids would play on the the spare pitch and I could watch the game.
Yeah, I may come and watch again sometime.
I will have been there then, been there a lot of years. The kids generally congregate on small pitch smashing each other!!i ain't plugging for hill support here but it's quality rugby in the conference and if anyone fancies taking a game in sure they'd be impressed by the quality
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, Bar par, beefy1, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Broad Ings Warrior, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Burtons Forearm, Cassandra, Cookie, Dannyboywt, debaser, Disney cat, djhudds, dummyrunner, EW for PM, Fr13daY, Google Adsense [Bot], GUBRATS, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, Harry The Dog, ifallwerelikemumby, Keiththered, Lord Magoon, Nothus, NZ Bull, paulwalker71, psychostring, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, RDM, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Scarlet Pimpernell, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, Stul, thepimp007, Traffic, vbfg, wakeyrule, weighman, Wheels, wiganermike, Yahoo [Bot] and 605 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|