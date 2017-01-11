It'll be a complete break from RL for me. Everything would be too raw for me to get enthusiastic about following another team that contains or comes up against our old players.



If no Bradford team was forthcoming by next season then I might consider going to watch Batley I suppose as I live closest to them than any other team. The thought of supporting a different team though, just can't imagine it at present.



I'll spend my extra time/money on days out with the wife/family/friends, sunday dinners out, camping weekends and maybe the odd Leeds Utd game. They are my other team and I followed them before I caught the RL bug. Unlucky you might say that I have followed two big teams that have been absolutely ruined by financial mismanagement! Ironic that when this happens to the Bulls, Leeds are now starting to look like they are getting it sorted on and off the field.



I might consider cancelling my sky sports too but we'll see.