Bulls4Champs wrote:
I live in Leeds so I will more than likely follow the Rhinos or Hunslet. Maybe both. Maybe East Leeds.
Rhinos? Get out!
Sure why not. I live here.
I remember bits of that game I think Ste! I've deffo played against a Gate LS14 in the past 4-5 years!
As for me, inbetween work I will hopefully be playing for Wibsey. Will be investing in Premier Sports for NRL and Toronto games. May venture to Cougars to watch some old friends play. Wanted to use my Sport Development degree at some point with the RFL too. But don't think I will bother now.
Manchester Rangers for me.
thepimp007 wrote:
East Leeds are in our league this year see you there
Rather you than me, hanging round east end park
