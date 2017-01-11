|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4388
|
I live in Leeds so I will more than likely follow the Rhinos or Hunslet. Maybe both. Maybe East Leeds.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5708
|
Errol Stock wrote:
Absolutely
At one point under the management of Green/Ferres/Lowes we had the money to go forward - blew it all on a ridiculous squad size and its inherent wage bill - bloody crazy. Too slow to move Lowes on - rest is history.
I'm absolutely fuming mad and nowhere to vent it
I propose we all turn up for the inaugural meet up of the Leeds Spurs Supporters Club when Tottenham play Gent.
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:03 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 731
|
Bulls4Champs wrote:
I live in Leeds so I will more than likely follow the Rhinos or Hunslet. Maybe both. Maybe East Leeds.
East Leeds are in our league this year see you there
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:04 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 637
|
I will watch super league and will buy a Batley season ticket.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:10 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4388
|
thepimp007 wrote:
East Leeds are in our league this year see you there
In all honesty I've preferred amateur games for a number of years now.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:12 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 731
|
Bulls4Champs wrote:
In all honesty I've preferred amateur games for a number of years now.
Take it you are closer to East Leeds? They had a good run couple of years back got all their ex academy and ex pros back, surprised they have dropped off like they have
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:15 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4388
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Take it you are closer to East Leeds? They had a good run couple of years back got all their ex academy and ex pros back, surprised they have dropped off like they have
Yes very close, very close to Whinmoor and Halton in the Pennine League also.
Yes same. Very surprising, I thought they struggled for numbers a few times a couple years back too.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:16 am
Posts: 14
|
I live in manchester these days so probably won't be traveling through to Yorkshire too often for rl.can't bring myself to support the wrong coloured rose. My nephew quite likes ice hockey and football so maybe will spend my time at Manchester silver blades (or whatever they're called) and Altrincham fc.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:42 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 11:35 am
Posts: 484
Location: Idle, Bradford
|
Still holding out hope for a Bradford club. If that's not to be then it's the Cougars for me with some amateur stuff. My lad enjoys playing junior rugby so we might occasionally venture to Leeds - to cheer the opposition of course
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, altofts wildcat, AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, ATS1, beefy1, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Budgiezilla, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Cassandra, Cibaman, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, debaser, dr_noangel, Duckman, eddievan, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, financialtimes, Fr13daY, Frosties., fun time frankie, HalifaxCougar, Highlander, HiramC, Jimmy 4 Bradford, joanneby, Keiththered, leg_end, mumbyisgod, Nelson, PHILISAN, redeverready, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, RoyBoy29, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, smiffythebull, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Stul, tackler thommo, terrykelly, thepimp007, Toga, Trustafox, vbfg, weighman, Wheels and 715 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|