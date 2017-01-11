WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Time to find something new

Re: Time to find something new

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 4:55 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4388
I live in Leeds so I will more than likely follow the Rhinos or Hunslet. Maybe both. Maybe East Leeds.

Re: Time to find something new

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:00 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5708
Errol Stock wrote:
Absolutely

At one point under the management of Green/Ferres/Lowes we had the money to go forward - blew it all on a ridiculous squad size and its inherent wage bill - bloody crazy. Too slow to move Lowes on - rest is history.

I'm absolutely fuming mad and nowhere to vent it :x :x


I propose we all turn up for the inaugural meet up of the Leeds Spurs Supporters Club when Tottenham play Gent.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Time to find something new

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:03 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 731
Bulls4Champs wrote:
I live in Leeds so I will more than likely follow the Rhinos or Hunslet. Maybe both. Maybe East Leeds.


East Leeds are in our league this year see you there :lol:

Re: Time to find something new

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:04 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 637
I will watch super league and will buy a Batley season ticket.

Re: Time to find something new

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:10 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4388
thepimp007 wrote:
East Leeds are in our league this year see you there :lol:


In all honesty I've preferred amateur games for a number of years now.

Re: Time to find something new

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:12 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 731
Bulls4Champs wrote:
In all honesty I've preferred amateur games for a number of years now.


Take it you are closer to East Leeds? They had a good run couple of years back got all their ex academy and ex pros back, surprised they have dropped off like they have

Re: Time to find something new

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:15 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4388
thepimp007 wrote:
Take it you are closer to East Leeds? They had a good run couple of years back got all their ex academy and ex pros back, surprised they have dropped off like they have


Yes very close, very close to Whinmoor and Halton in the Pennine League also.

Yes same. Very surprising, I thought they struggled for numbers a few times a couple years back too.

Re: Time to find something new

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:23 pm
AndyMc88

Joined: Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:16 am
Posts: 14
I live in manchester these days so probably won't be traveling through to Yorkshire too often for rl.can't bring myself to support the wrong coloured rose. My nephew quite likes ice hockey and football so maybe will spend my time at Manchester silver blades (or whatever they're called) and Altrincham fc.

Re: Time to find something new

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 5:42 pm
mumbyisgod
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 11:35 am
Posts: 484
Location: Idle, Bradford
Still holding out hope for a Bradford club. If that's not to be then it's the Cougars for me with some amateur stuff. My lad enjoys playing junior rugby so we might occasionally venture to Leeds - to cheer the opposition of course ;)
