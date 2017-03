Cronus wrote:



Nothing he did in his later years could ever forgive what went before. Evil, disgusting man. Some of the acts he participated in and sanctioned beggar belief. Anyone else would have been banged up for life or bumped off. Good riddance. Hopefully his Satan is having some fun with his nether regions right now.



"Ding dong the murderer is dead" :lol: I think you mean turn to politics because the armed struggle failed completely.Nothing he did in his later years could ever forgive what went before. Evil, disgusting man. Some of the acts he participated in and sanctioned beggar belief. Anyone else would have been banged up for life or bumped off. Good riddance. Hopefully his Satan is having some fun with his nether regions right now.

Is this the same Cronus who castigated posters on here for celebrating Thatchers death ?As I wrote on the Guardian commentsHe was a better man than me and also a lot of contributors on here. He was certainly a lot more forgiving.He told John Humphreys of the BBC apparently that it was wrong to celebrate anyone's death ( this was in response to people celebrating Thatchers death). I openly admit I celebrated her death.So now I can reflect on his humanity and ability to forgive. Maybe I can learn a lot from his life and death about how to be a better person.RIP Martin McGuinness.