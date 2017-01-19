WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Martin isn't to well

Re: Martin isn't to well

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:40 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 832
Durham Giant wrote:
Yup war is a nasty business. People die,

Is only bad when English people in England die.

If Iraqis or Syrians or Libyans that die is that alright.

McGuiness was a soldier who now campaigns for peace. Which is what your first link illustrates.


I don't recall ever seeing him in a uniform
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Martin isn't to well

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:56 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5064
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I don't recall ever seeing him in a uniform


You wouldn't do because he was sat back paying off losers to go and drop bombs in bins on busy high streets on Sat afternoons and blowing up mums, dads and kids having family days out, all in the name of peace.

At least some of the terrorist groups in the middle east/African countries at times have the balls to fight armies head on, rather than cowering in some pub watching their work unfold on the TV.
Mac out!

Re: Martin isn't to well

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:58 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 667
wire-quin wrote:
You wouldn't do because he was sat back paying off losers to go and drop bombs in bins on busy high streets on Sat afternoons and blowing up mums, dads and kids having family days out, all in the name of peace.

At least some of the terrorist groups in the middle east/African countries at times have the balls to fight armies head on, rather than cowering in some pub watching their work unfold on the TV.


I'm just thankful drones weren't around in the dark days of the IRA. Their kill count would have been much higher. Still wouldn't be a patch on the biggest terrorist group around (U.K., French and American governments) who have confirmed kills of close to 2million innocent people since 2001 (operation north woods anyone?), but still would have been frightening given their lust for blood

Regards

King James

Re: Martin isn't to well

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:14 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5064
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I'm just thankful drones weren't around in the dark days of the IRA. Their kill count would have been much higher. Still wouldn't be a patch on the biggest terrorist group around (U.K., French and American governments) who have confirmed kills of close to 2million innocent people since 2001 (operation north woods anyone?), but still would have been frightening given their lust for blood

Regards

King James


Does the recent M62 shooting of gudf@ckbadboy count in that number?

Do you think the IRA may have tied bricks and bin lids to the drones and dive bombed the soldiers like big seagulls. It would be something like a Mario game on Xbox. I wonder why ISIS haven't thought to use brick laden Drones to see the Russians off?

Maybe this could be Martins next job, taking over from Tony B as a ME peace advisor.
Mac out!

Re: Martin isn't to well

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:34 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 667
wire-quin wrote:
Does the recent M62 shooting of gudf@ckbadboy count in that number?

Do you think the IRA may have tied bricks and bin lids to the drones and dive bombed the soldiers like big seagulls. It would be something like a Mario game on Xbox. I wonder why ISIS haven't thought to use brick laden Drones to see the Russians off?

Maybe this could be Martins next job, taking over from Tony B as a ME peace advisor.


Mario was nintendo! Not Xbox! As for your last paragraph, that's a scary thought isn't it! Mind you, my nan could have done a better job than that war criminal and she's been dead for 20 years!

Regards

King James

Re: Martin isn't to well

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:25 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7469
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
It takes people to stop to bring peace about. McGuinness and Adams were the ones who brought that about, or at least few did as much as they did. He then shared power with the man most responsible for the troubles beginning in order to further that peace. And to give the evil old b@stard his due, from Paisley's own perspective he did the same thing too.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Martin isn't to well

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:38 pm
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2795
vbfg wrote:
It takes people to stop to bring peace about. McGuinness and Adams were the ones who brought that about, or at least few did as much as they did. He then shared power with the man most responsible for the troubles beginning in order to further that peace. And to give the evil old b@stard his due, from Paisley's own perspective he did the same thing too.


Indeed!

Image

Who would ever have thought they would become such good buddies! Fair play to the pair of them for having a go. I hated Paisley with a vengeance at one time but was saddened to hear of his death when he passed. Strange! Time to move on and leave the hatred in the past.


PS The thread title should read "too" not "to".
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.

Re: Martin isn't to well

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:47 pm
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2795
GUBRATS wrote:
I don't recall ever seeing him in a uniform


Image
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.

Re: Martin isn't to well

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:50 pm
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2795
wire-quin wrote:
At least some of the terrorist groups in the middle east/African countries at times have the balls to fight armies head on, rather than cowering in some pub watching their work unfold on the TV.


Didn't a bunch of squaddies testify that he was shooting at them on 30/01/72? You wouldn't be accusing them of telling porkies would you? :lol:
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.

Re: Martin isn't to well

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 12:28 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7469
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
ryano wrote:
Who would ever have thought they would become such good buddies! Fair play to the pair of them for having a go. I hated Paisley with a vengeance at one time but was saddened to hear of his death when he passed. Strange! Time to move on and leave the hatred in the past.


I've often wondered how genuine it was. My sense is that from Paisley it actually was and he really did have the Damascene moment he described. With McGuinness? I don't know. He strikes me as someone with the discipline to fake it for the sake of the peace and expediency. More specifically, a demonstration of fitness to govern for the Republic. Still no small thing. Perhaps even a greater thing.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
