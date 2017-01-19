ryano wrote: Who would ever have thought they would become such good buddies! Fair play to the pair of them for having a go. I hated Paisley with a vengeance at one time but was saddened to hear of his death when he passed. Strange! Time to move on and leave the hatred in the past.

I've often wondered how genuine it was. My sense is that from Paisley it actually was and he really did have the Damascene moment he described. With McGuinness? I don't know. He strikes me as someone with the discipline to fake it for the sake of the peace and expediency. More specifically, a demonstration of fitness to govern for the Republic. Still no small thing. Perhaps even a greater thing.