Durham Giant wrote:
Yup war is a nasty business. People die,
Is only bad when English people in England die.
If Iraqis or Syrians or Libyans that die is that alright.
McGuiness was a soldier who now campaigns for peace. Which is what your first link illustrates.
Is only bad when English people in England die.
If Iraqis or Syrians or Libyans that die is that alright.
McGuiness was a soldier who now campaigns for peace. Which is what your first link illustrates.
I don't recall ever seeing him in a uniform