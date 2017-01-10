We are delighted that our hospitality for Capital Challenge has SOLD OUT for the first time in the event’s history.
Speaking of the upcoming event, General Manager Jac Davies said:
“Having our hospitality offering for Capital Challenge sold out with still a week and a half to go is a true reflection of the event’s quality and of how popular it has become in recent years. It’s a rather unique event in Rugby League and brings together a mix of those working in professional rugby with city investors. Wigan have proved to be a fantastic partner in this once again, and the game should make for a fantastic spectacle”
Despite having sold out of all our hospitality tickets, an allocation of match tickets are still available for Capital Challenge via our ticketing partners at Eventbrit
Please follow this link to book your Capital Challenge 2017 match ticket; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/capital-ch ... 5?aff=eac2
