|
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13378
|
We need to remember to get our side-swipes at Wane in early, in case we start the season well and find ourselves struggling to offer criticism.
|
|
Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:13 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1693
|
Cruncher wrote:
We need to remember to get our side-swipes at Wane in early, in case we start the season well and find ourselves struggling to offer criticism.
I'm sure that anything short of all four trophies in the bag with a points difference of 500+ will lead to the 'usual suspects' mouth foaming routine. So I wouldn't worry on that score
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:38 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5817
Location: Still at the top
|
Business as usual this year. An absolute cake-walk into the top 4 and barring a catastrophe, a Grand Final appearance.
|
21 - 19 - 3
Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions
Swearing harms children
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 248
|
Bateman and Manfreddi out?? Can see a Leeds type meltdown coming on. Oh dear
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:58 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 544
|
Leythersteve wrote:
Bateman and Manfreddi out?? Can see a Leeds type meltdown coming on. Oh dear
Don't let it worry you lobbie mon, I am sure we can just bring some more lads through and be almost instantly at SL level. It's not injuries your squad has to be bothered about, it's alzheimers.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:21 am
|
Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1160
Location: exiled in Manchester
|
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 4:15 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17698
|
I assumed we would have had been worse than that.
I thought I'd heard Clubb had a setback, didn't think Joel was going to be fit by the start of the season. Same with Tommy and his jaw!
Losing Manfredi until the playoffs is a sickener! Plus whether Sam gets back to anywhere near he was is unknown. Looking forward to the season starting now! Some great attacking rugby would be a bonus!
|
WIGAN RLFC
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1935
Location: LEYTH
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Don't let it worry you lobbie mon, I am sure we can just bring some more lads through and be almost instantly at SL level. It's not injuries your squad has to be bothered about, it's alzheimers.
I know,they can't remember the last time you beat them.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:17 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 544
|
Cokey wrote:
[/color]
I know,they can't remember the last time you beat them.
Not bad Cokey
Good to see we may be getting some new banter this season as opposed to the usual suspects
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:22 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1935
Location: LEYTH
|
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Not bad Cokey
Good to see we may be getting some new banter this season as opposed to the usual suspects
Nowt wrong with a bit o banter CW.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)