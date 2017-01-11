WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bateman Injured

Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:27 pm
We need to remember to get our side-swipes at Wane in early, in case we start the season well and find ourselves struggling to offer criticism.

Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:13 pm
Cruncher wrote:
We need to remember to get our side-swipes at Wane in early, in case we start the season well and find ourselves struggling to offer criticism.

I'm sure that anything short of all four trophies in the bag with a points difference of 500+ will lead to the 'usual suspects' mouth foaming routine. So I wouldn't worry on that score :lol:
Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:38 pm
Business as usual this year. An absolute cake-walk into the top 4 and barring a catastrophe, a Grand Final appearance.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:02 pm
Bateman and Manfreddi out?? Can see a Leeds type meltdown coming on. Oh dear

Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:58 pm
Leythersteve wrote:
Bateman and Manfreddi out?? Can see a Leeds type meltdown coming on. Oh dear


Don't let it worry you lobbie mon, I am sure we can just bring some more lads through and be almost instantly at SL level. It's not injuries your squad has to be bothered about, it's alzheimers.

Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:21 am
No mention of Bateman being injured here (or anywhere I can recall)

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8340508

Is this a real story or another rumour?

Thu Jan 19, 2017 4:15 pm
exiled Warrior wrote:
No mention of Bateman being injured here (or anywhere I can recall)

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8340508

Is this a real story or another rumour?



I assumed we would have had been worse than that.

I thought I'd heard Clubb had a setback, didn't think Joel was going to be fit by the start of the season. Same with Tommy and his jaw!

Losing Manfredi until the playoffs is a sickener! Plus whether Sam gets back to anywhere near he was is unknown. Looking forward to the season starting now! Some great attacking rugby would be a bonus!
Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:46 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Don't let it worry you lobbie mon, I am sure we can just bring some more lads through and be almost instantly at SL level. It's not injuries your squad has to be bothered about, it's alzheimers.



I know,they can't remember the last time you beat them. :lol:
Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:17 pm
Cokey wrote:
[/color]


I know,they can't remember the last time you beat them. :lol:


Not bad Cokey :wink: :wink:

Good to see we may be getting some new banter this season as opposed to the usual suspects

Thu Jan 19, 2017 9:22 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Not bad Cokey :wink: :wink:

Good to see we may be getting some new banter this season as opposed to the usual suspects



Nowt wrong with a bit o banter CW. :thumb:
