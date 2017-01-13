Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:

None of the above it is the lack of money, we have planning permission supported by those very same councillors, we have a site but we don't have anybody to pay for it. The council must represent all the people and due to severe financial restraints from our friends in blue they cannot be seen to be investing in something that benefits anything from two to three thousand people at most.

I am sure that these same people are not putting any money into Featherstone or Castleford, the latter have the planning permission, the land but currently no money, this sounds familiar.

I know we like to blame others, but our main problem is the imposition of austerity coupled with a council which has three clubs within its jurisdiction.

I actually think it's quite amusing that you think by voting the Labour council out it would make one iota of difference to our position.

I want someone to explain to me what we will gain from moving to Dewsbury and abandoning Belle Vue. We have no contingency plans, so once we go that will be it, whatever MC may say because like our unelected leader leaving is leaving and like her we too don't know what we will do. We will have restricted our bargaining position because what do we have to argue with.

You can hear the analysis of our position "if you don't build us a new ground we will stay here in Dewsbury and be demoted because we don't have the money to upgrade their ground, how would you feel about that ".