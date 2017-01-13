WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

 
Post a reply

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:43 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1679
[list=][/list]
Prince Buster wrote:
Wrong!!!! No one is expecting WMDC to put money in albeit the 106 states they should contribute £2m. We could let them off that and still finish up a decent facility. All we are asking is that they don't let a dodgy developer get round his obligations as per the 106 and do their duty as a public body. I am sure Sandal Cat as gone over the lawfull ins and outs of this many times. Do your research and you may realise the true facts and forget all this anti Carter stuff.


High court

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:44 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 973
Answer me this, have the developers reached the agreed limits to build the ground. We may agree they have broken the spirit of the agreement but not the conditions therefore what can the council do. I doubt you would want them to turn away any jobs the current structure brings because I doubt that would go down well with many of the residents of Wakefield.
I believe the £2m you were talking about is not monetary it was council assets they said both Wakefield and Castleford could use as collateral for the benefit of each.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 7:55 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3414
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
None of the above it is the lack of money, we have planning permission supported by those very same councillors, we have a site but we don't have anybody to pay for it. The council must represent all the people and due to severe financial restraints from our friends in blue they cannot be seen to be investing in something that benefits anything from two to three thousand people at most.
I am sure that these same people are not putting any money into Featherstone or Castleford, the latter have the planning permission, the land but currently no money, this sounds familiar.
I know we like to blame others, but our main problem is the imposition of austerity coupled with a council which has three clubs within its jurisdiction.
I actually think it's quite amusing that you think by voting the Labour council out it would make one iota of difference to our position.
I want someone to explain to me what we will gain from moving to Dewsbury and abandoning Belle Vue. We have no contingency plans, so once we go that will be it, whatever MC may say because like our unelected leader leaving is leaving and like her we too don't know what we will do. We will have restricted our bargaining position because what do we have to argue with.
You can hear the analysis of our position "if you don't build us a new ground we will stay here in Dewsbury and be demoted because we don't have the money to upgrade their ground, how would you feel about that ".


It makes me laugh when people state "just 3,000 people",

Last year our multi award winning Community Team had a positive impact on around 30,000 children. They ran a regular schools programme at both Primary and Secondary which gave them contact with 15,000 more. The dance school, despite all the ridicule, provides a platform for girls in their hundreds to get out and do something healthy.
The fit (fat) club has had an enormous impact on the health of its members. The touch and pass league has been one of the best in the RFL

The vehicle for all this is Wakefield Trinity RLFC

If we get a new stadium that measly 3,000 you quote has been shown to have the potential to grow to 8,000 and beyond. If we get any form of success in a new facility it'll run into 5 figures.

Beyond this it's the presence of a Super League club in the City that inspires thousands of kids to pick up an oval shaped ball and go join a community club.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:25 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2859
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
Answer me this, have the developers reached the agreed limits to build the ground. We may agree they have broken the spirit of the agreement but not the conditions therefore what can the council do. I doubt you would want them to turn away any jobs the current structure brings because I doubt that would go down well with many of the residents of Wakefield.
I believe the £2m you were talking about is not monetary it was council assets they said both Wakefield and Castleford could use as collateral for the benefit of each.


No, the agreed limits have not been met but they never will if the Council keeps agreeing to exclude any developments from the S106 as they did with Newcold.

The £2m was promised at the PI by the Council, I dont recall them referring to it being Council assets when they gave evidence to HM Inspector but maybe you have a copy of the planning Consent granted by the SoS and can show me otherwise.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:42 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 973
December 2010 two million offered to both clubs, don't know how but I was not the one who indicates that the council were providing to Castleford £2m and not us.
We would of course all have a better understanding regarding what had gone on if we had been provided with updates during the discussion period which was promised on more than one occasion. I doubt putting the discussion with Yorkcourt and the council in the public domain is going to have a detrimental effect on our current position.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:45 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1679
Sandal Cat wrote:
No, the agreed limits have not been met but they never will if the Council keeps agreeing to exclude any developments from the S106 as they did with Newcold.

The £2m was promised at the PI by the Council, I dont recall them referring to it being Council assets when they gave evidence to HM Inspector but maybe you have a copy of the planning Consent granted by the SoS and can show me otherwise.


High court

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:25 am
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1229
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
Leeds have not got the funding yet though so its the same as Wakefield there is permission for the ground but the money isn't available yet.

Its estimated at £17 million and they admit they don't know where the finance will come from.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:39 am
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1229
The Avenger wrote:
It makes me laugh when people state "just 3,000 people",

Last year our multi award winning Community Team had a positive impact on around 30,000 children. They ran a regular schools programme at both Primary and Secondary which gave them contact with 15,000 more. The dance school, despite all the ridicule, provides a platform for girls in their hundreds to get out and do something healthy.
The fit (fat) club has had an enormous impact on the health of its members. The touch and pass league has been one of the best in the RFL

The vehicle for all this is Wakefield Trinity RLFC

If we get a new stadium that measly 3,000 you quote has been shown to have the potential to grow to 8,000 and beyond. If we get any form of success in a new facility it'll run into 5 figures.

Beyond this it's the presence of a Super League club in the City that inspires thousands of kids to pick up an oval shaped ball and go join a community club.


You may be surprised here but I agree with all of your post but you may be pushing the 5 figure bit.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Fully, Google Adsense [Bot], imwakefieldtillidie, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, R.B.A, Sandal Cat, Spookdownunder, The Avenger, thebeagle, Towns88, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,503,40491375,6834,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  