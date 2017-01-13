A lot of people are asking how it's come to this and the usual suspects are being wheeled and of course they are all partly to blame. Walker, Ted, Glover, Box and Yorkcourt to name but a few.



However there was one event and one organisation that are rarely mentioned and both are IMHO more culpable than any of the above.Both are about timing which is the one issue we couldn't control and it's the one that always gets us.



First was the credit crunch and banking collapse 0f 2008. Up until that point Thornes was a goer, yes there were issues and I reckon the final stadium would have been much more basic than a very enthusiast Mr Box was suggesting, and yes he was really up for it at the time even if they didn't own some of the land they thought they did. Truth is had we started SWAG two years earlier and had moved the process two years on I'm reasonably confident that the development would have gone to far to stop. This is pretty much what happened with the Hemsworth and Trinity walk. The moment the credit crisis hit Thornes was doomed because at that point only words had been committed,



Secondly is the RFL who's running of the game since 1995 has been criminal. People say Ted ignored the ground and he did. However our only concern was to stay in SL because catch 22 we didn't have a ground that would allow us to return. Through the years a weak and pathetic RFL have changed the P&R criteria on an almost yearly basis. How the hell can you build a business from the starting point we had. When we hocked the ground it was during a period where it was a franchise and so long as you matched it you stayed in, hence we borrowed money to achieve that. Then don't you know a few years later they ditch that and replace it with 1 up 1 down then the MPG FFS! There is a reason the NRL works, STABILITY a word beyond the comprehension of Redhall!!!!



I know the same applies to other clubs and some have coped better however when you think that Workington, PSG, London, Oldham and now Bradford who were all in the inaugral SL season are either gone or nearly gone then it's fair to say not many have coped. When you look at the past 15 years and who's gone it's a miracle we are still here and still fighting.