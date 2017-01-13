WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

 
Post a reply

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:36 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25384
Location: Poodle Power!
A lot of people are asking how it's come to this and the usual suspects are being wheeled and of course they are all partly to blame. Walker, Ted, Glover, Box and Yorkcourt to name but a few.

However there was one event and one organisation that are rarely mentioned and both are IMHO more culpable than any of the above.Both are about timing which is the one issue we couldn't control and it's the one that always gets us.

First was the credit crunch and banking collapse 0f 2008. Up until that point Thornes was a goer, yes there were issues and I reckon the final stadium would have been much more basic than a very enthusiast Mr Box was suggesting, and yes he was really up for it at the time even if they didn't own some of the land they thought they did. Truth is had we started SWAG two years earlier and had moved the process two years on I'm reasonably confident that the development would have gone to far to stop. This is pretty much what happened with the Hemsworth and Trinity walk. The moment the credit crisis hit Thornes was doomed because at that point only words had been committed,

Secondly is the RFL who's running of the game since 1995 has been criminal. People say Ted ignored the ground and he did. However our only concern was to stay in SL because catch 22 we didn't have a ground that would allow us to return. Through the years a weak and pathetic RFL have changed the P&R criteria on an almost yearly basis. How the hell can you build a business from the starting point we had. When we hocked the ground it was during a period where it was a franchise and so long as you matched it you stayed in, hence we borrowed money to achieve that. Then don't you know a few years later they ditch that and replace it with 1 up 1 down then the MPG FFS! There is a reason the NRL works, STABILITY a word beyond the comprehension of Redhall!!!!

I know the same applies to other clubs and some have coped better however when you think that Workington, PSG, London, Oldham and now Bradford who were all in the inaugral SL season are either gone or nearly gone then it's fair to say not many have coped. When you look at the past 15 years and who's gone it's a miracle we are still here and still fighting.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, Bing [Bot], Eastern Wildcat, got there, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Manuel, PHe, PopTart, RAF, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, Trinity 61, Two Points, vastman, wakefieldwall, Wilde 3, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 212 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,502,8721,69475,6784,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  