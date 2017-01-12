Sad as it seems, I just have a feeling that in a few years time Wakefield Metropolitan District will not have a Super League Rugby club regardless of ground / stadium plans for Trinity and Cas.Tigers. Two teams who are in their infancy and if they are successful will probably make it to Super League at our expense. One is based in Canada and the other is in France (not the Dragons) I just think that is the way Super League and Sky are wanting the game to go, maybe 4 or 5 top clubs from the Rugby League M62 corridor,1 from another major city in the UK,.2 from France, 1 from Canada and maybe one from the USA.