thebeagle wrote:
Must say I am utterly confused .Just read YEP article where MC talks positively about move to Dewsbury . I also distinctly remember him saying upgrading Dewsbury to Superleague standard was feasible.
On the other hand we have Sandal Cat saying no way we will be allowed to be in Superleague if we relocate permanently to Dewsbury.
Come on . Who is correct?
Michael told me this morning that we would not be allowed to remain in Super League if the move ended up being permanent and we would become a Championship Club. The RFL would allow us to play there if it was temporary and there was a way back into Wakefield and Dewsbury was upgraded to meet SL minimum standards.
Hope that clears things up.
Our future as a SL side is dependant on a new/upgraded stadium in Wakefield. That is why we must continue to fight for what was promised to the people of Wakefield.