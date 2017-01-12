Two Points wrote:

Just to clear up where Newmarket actually is. Prior to 1974 it was in Rothwell Urban District Council area, the boundary with Stanley UDC being on the A642 just Leeds side of Moorhouse Estate Stanley. Rothwell UDC had the choice of whether to join Leeds or Wakefield Council areas in 1974 and chose Wakefield (a large part of Rothwell UDC (Lofthouse, RobinHood etc ) had Wakefield addresses and postcodes (and still has) and it was felt by the council that they would have more say in Wakefield rather than the bigger Leeds area. However some Lady Whatsittwerp decided that Rothwell should be in Leeds and that is where it went. So Newmarket became part of Leeds by default. Sometime later (2000?) the boundaries were redrawn and everything Wakefield side of the M62 (apart from Lofthouse which would have been split in two) was moved into Wakefield and by default that included Newmarket. Just so everybody is clear. I would say the site of the proposed ground is as big a distance inside Wakefield MDC as Dewsbury's ground is outside it. Not sure where people say the Wakefield City boundary is. It used to be near Pinderfields Hospital prior to 1974 and a sign still welcomes you to Wakefield there.