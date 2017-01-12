So.... what I read is that Trinity will move to Dewsbury to share a facility owned by a part time team.... meanwhile another club named Sheffield Eagles will be the only (albeit semi) professional sports team left playing in the city of Wakefield.... leasing the ground from ????...
I'm actually lost as to what I think about all this! I totally understand why this is happening but that does not take away the sense of shock and loss that this could happen.
I used to live within a stones throw of the ground and loved watching the A team and colts fixtures on a walk up basis... if I'm honest if I still lived in the area I would probably follow Trinity to Dewsbury.. but The Eagles would get my walk up custom... and if the situation persisted over a number of years I would probably end up only watching the team that played locally.