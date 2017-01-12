WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Wakefield Trinity Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

 
Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:54 pm
The difference is Dewsbury already exists with a club in residence Newmarket would of been us in residence.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:12 pm
Two Points wrote:
Just to clear up where Newmarket actually is. Prior to 1974 it was in Rothwell Urban District Council area, the boundary with Stanley UDC being on the A642 just Leeds side of Moorhouse Estate Stanley. Rothwell UDC had the choice of whether to join Leeds or Wakefield Council areas in 1974 and chose Wakefield (a large part of Rothwell UDC (Lofthouse, RobinHood etc ) had Wakefield addresses and postcodes (and still has) and it was felt by the council that they would have more say in Wakefield rather than the bigger Leeds area. However some Lady Whatsittwerp decided that Rothwell should be in Leeds and that is where it went. So Newmarket became part of Leeds by default. Sometime later (2000?) the boundaries were redrawn and everything Wakefield side of the M62 (apart from Lofthouse which would have been split in two) was moved into Wakefield and by default that included Newmarket. Just so everybody is clear. I would say the site of the proposed ground is as big a distance inside Wakefield MDC as Dewsbury's ground is outside it. Not sure where people say the Wakefield City boundary is. It used to be near Pinderfields Hospital prior to 1974 and a sign still welcomes you to Wakefield there.


It was the Local Authority Boundary Commision for England Review of West Yorkshire of 1987 (Report No 600)
when the review board recommended that, for convenience, the M62 should form the boundary between Leeds and Wakefield in that locality. The recommendation was implemented shortly after.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:53 pm
So.... what I read is that Trinity will move to Dewsbury to share a facility owned by a part time team.... meanwhile another club named Sheffield Eagles will be the only (albeit semi) professional sports team left playing in the city of Wakefield.... leasing the ground from ????...

I'm actually lost as to what I think about all this! I totally understand why this is happening but that does not take away the sense of shock and loss that this could happen.

I used to live within a stones throw of the ground and loved watching the A team and colts fixtures on a walk up basis... if I'm honest if I still lived in the area I would probably follow Trinity to Dewsbury.. but The Eagles would get my walk up custom... and if the situation persisted over a number of years I would probably end up only watching the team that played locally.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:56 pm
Must say I am utterly confused .Just read YEP article where MC talks positively about move to Dewsbury . I also distinctly remember him saying upgrading Dewsbury to Superleague standard was feasible.
On the other hand we have Sandal Cat saying no way we will be allowed to be in Superleague if we relocate permanently to Dewsbury.
Come on . Who is correct?
