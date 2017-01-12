thebeagle wrote: Surely we would not become a championship club if there were definate and ongoing plans to develop Dewsbury in line with requirements re. Superleague.I would of thought MC already had that covered in any preliminary discussions, before he even made the idea public.

The RFL would allow a temporary move to Dewsbury provided there was a way back into playing within Wakefield so that means Newmarket or a redeveloped Belle Vue. They would not allow Wakefield Trinity to play in Dewsbury on a prermanant basis even if the ground could be brought up to SL standard but on that point where would the money to do it come from.Michael and Chris's decision to move to Dewsbury is a decision that is being forced upon them due to the state of Belle Vue and that it fails to meet SL mininum standards on the number of seats and floodlighting levels just to name two. The Club does not have the money to upgrade Belle Vue and in any event as you are aware we don't own Belle Vue. So the move to Dewsbury can only be temporary if we wish to remain in Super League.On Newmarket/Belle Vue all parties are still in discussions in an attempt to conclude a satisfactory outcome but we are getting to a point where time is no longer on our side, if it ever has been. If a satisfactory deal is not concluded in the very near future then there will be a Statement issued from the Stadium Trust and more than likely a Public Meeting like we had almost 2 years ago - doesn't time fly - to outline what has happened (or not) and where we take matters forward.As soon as there is something to say, one way or the other, the Stadium Trust will announce it.