Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:00 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2854
thebeagle wrote:
Surely we would not become a championship club if there were definate and ongoing plans to develop Dewsbury in line with requirements re. Superleague.I would of thought MC already had that covered in any preliminary discussions, before he even made the idea public.


The RFL would allow a temporary move to Dewsbury provided there was a way back into playing within Wakefield so that means Newmarket or a redeveloped Belle Vue. They would not allow Wakefield Trinity to play in Dewsbury on a prermanant basis even if the ground could be brought up to SL standard but on that point where would the money to do it come from.

Michael and Chris's decision to move to Dewsbury is a decision that is being forced upon them due to the state of Belle Vue and that it fails to meet SL mininum standards on the number of seats and floodlighting levels just to name two. The Club does not have the money to upgrade Belle Vue and in any event as you are aware we don't own Belle Vue. So the move to Dewsbury can only be temporary if we wish to remain in Super League.

On Newmarket/Belle Vue all parties are still in discussions in an attempt to conclude a satisfactory outcome but we are getting to a point where time is no longer on our side, if it ever has been. If a satisfactory deal is not concluded in the very near future then there will be a Statement issued from the Stadium Trust and more than likely a Public Meeting like we had almost 2 years ago - doesn't time fly - to outline what has happened (or not) and where we take matters forward.

As soon as there is something to say, one way or the other, the Stadium Trust will announce it.
Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:39 pm
thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 189
Thankyou for that information SC.So all the preceding debates and Vastman's plans to upgrade Dewsbury re. a permanent move there have been, to put it bluntly, a waste of time.
So basically what you are saying is that the options are pursuing the move to Newmarket, or somehow persuading Belle Vue owner in partnership with other parties to upgrade Belle Vue .
If neither of those are realised the championship is inevitable.
Pretty stark !

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:43 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2854
thebeagle wrote:
Thankyou for that information SC.So all the preceding debates and Vastman's plans to upgrade Dewsbury re. a permanent move there have been, to put it bluntly, a waste of time.
So basically what you are saying is that the options are pursuing the move to Newmarket, or somehow persuading Belle Vue owner in partnership with other parties to upgrade Belle Vue .
If neither of those are realised the championship is inevitable.
Pretty stark !


Pretty much but I have to say Vasty has some good ideas that may be useful to us.
Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:52 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 750
Sandal Cat - you might not be able to answer this but, why would the RFL allow a club to relocate to a new stadium and maintain its SL status but not allow us to move to Dewsbury? It's not like we've gone bust and it's a new club. Would the rule be the same if the club decided to move to eg. Birmingham?

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 5:58 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2854
Kevs Head wrote:
Sandal Cat - you might not be able to answer this but, why would the RFL allow a club to relocate to a new stadium and maintain its SL status but not allow us to move to Dewsbury? It's not like we've gone bust and it's a new club. Would the rule be the same if the club decided to move to eg. Birmingham?


You are right, I cannot answer it, all I can say is that we would not be allowed to move to Dewsbury. In my opinion I think the RFL would be delighted if Michael was to suggest that he move the club to Birmingham or another city outside the traditional are but that is based on my view of the RFL.
Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:23 pm
thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 189
Just think we could win the Challenge cup this year, Superleague the year after , and then chucked into the Championship as Superleague champions.

Re: Dewsbury Move Feasibility.

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:26 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 968
Development area Birmingham and non development Dewsbury that is the difference.
It looks like what is posted on here by the few hard core supporters is assumed to apply to all supporters.
I would say use this power wisely because a bad decision taken because it is thought those on here speak for all could see the end of our tenure in SL or even the club.
We all agree that Dewsbury is too small and inadequate for super league currently therefore it will need to be redeveloped and where will the investment come from. I can't see the point in us putting money into a facility that we do not own, if we are not able to put money into Belle Vue a ground we do not own.
I do not see the logic of a move to Dewsbury permanently because the only outcome would be our demise but this appears to be what the club is indicating. Belle Vue might be an embarrassment to SL but Dewsbury is also not up to standard and is not in the Wakefield area. What will SL think of a non development club playing in a stadium with a 5000 capacity.
Users browsing this forum: 1873, Big lads mate, cosmicat, Deeencee, Disney cat, eastardsley, FIL, got there, hazzard, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, malpalu, Mick Amos 9 WTW, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Shifty Cat, Slugger McBatt, thebeagle, Trojan Horse, vastman, Yosemite Sam and 278 guests

