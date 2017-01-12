|
imwakefieldtillidie wrote:
If Castleford get their new stadium, if won't require any upgrades, it'll be modern and in the Wakefield District? Would you be happy if we moved there?
No
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:43 pm
Miro
Cheeky half-back
LyndsayGill wrote:
You're certainly right with regard to the Rabbitohs. Their 'home' is in Redfern in the southern part of the city, an old 'blue collar' area where the club offices and club shop are located, opposite their old ground, Redfern Oval. Redfern Oval is still used as a training base for the team. However their home games are played at the ANZ stadium (Olympic Stadium) which is 18kms away to the west of the city where they attract healthy crowds. Like other NRL sides they occasionally take games 'on the road' having played in Cairns and Perth in recent times. They also have to date 25000 members.
Whilst the Rabbitohs profile and that of the Rugby League in Australia is miles higher than ours, I agree with you that it could work in this fashion, but requires people to open their minds, and would need a lot of marketing.
You make a good point there about how the Rabitohs have a strong presence in Redfern and Trinity must do the same in Wakefield City far more than they do at present, should a move to Dewsbury comes about. More than just a shop is required in fact it would be great if a pub could be taken over and decked out in red white and blue selling trinity beer of course. The players who move into the district should definatley be based in the city, not Dewsbury / Shaw Cross even if that means an inconvenience for training etc. The club could even be more synonymous with Wakefield than it is at present and a trip to Owl Lane once a fortnight would be seen as little more than a slight detour for the supporters.
Another suggestion, outrageous I know, is to have the powers that be move the border between Ossett and Dewsbury. How about as far as the centre spot on the pitch. Solved, half Wakefield, half Dewsbury. Ok, I'll get me coat.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:16 pm
|
Just had a thought, I have read what MC has said in the article, but we are still asking people to apply to have naming rites to Belle Vue. It doesn't add up if we are moving to Dewsbury. Like I said just a thought.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:25 pm
|
poplar cats alive wrote:
Just had a thought, I have read what MC has said in the article, but we are still asking people to apply to have naming rites to Belle Vue. It doesn't add up if we are moving to Dewsbury. Like I said just a thought.
We would not be moving until 2018 season and the move would only have to be temporary. If permanent we would have to become a Championship Club.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:37 pm
|
Are so we are staying at Belle Vue for 2017 ? If so thanks for clarifying it.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:51 pm
|
[quote="poplar cats alive"]Are so we are staying at Belle Vue for 2017 ? If so thanks for clarifying it.[/quote
So I'm led to believe.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:03 pm
|
Sandal Cat wrote:
We would not be moving until 2018 season and the move would only have to be temporary. If permanent we would have to become a Championship Club.
Is that true SC? and if it is is it down to the ground not been SL standard in size.
Thinking about it more does the RFL have a minimum size ground for SL rule anymore. Because with the League set up as it is, there is a chance of teams getting promoted that don't have a 10k+ ground.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:28 pm
|
Surely we would not become a championship club if there were definate and ongoing plans to develop Dewsbury in line with requirements re. Superleague.I would of thought MC already had that covered in any preliminary discussions, before he even made the idea public.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:48 pm
|
Have York court ever given any indication that they might fund a bv revamp ? Its now come to ahead ! for me it's nm but I really like the temporary stadium idea from vasty
Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:49 pm
|
thebeagle wrote:
Surely we would not become a championship club if there were definate and ongoing plans to develop Dewsbury in line with requirements re. Superleague.I would of thought MC already had that covered in any preliminary discussions, before he even made the idea public.
As far as I understand there is no money to develop BV, so where exactly will the money be coming from to upgrade Dewsbury's stadium.
