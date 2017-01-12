imwakefieldtillidie

vastman wrote: Give over there is a world of difference that is a very poor analogy.



There are fans out there who feel very strongly about the club moving to Dewsbury. They're obviously a lot less important than yourself, but trust me, they're out there. And the club could lose them instantly. There are fans out there who feel very strongly about the club moving to Dewsbury. They're obviously a lot less important than yourself, but trust me, they're out there. And the club could lose them instantly. thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Having read Vasty's post I would like to add my first choice would be Belle Vue, second Newmarket, and with Dewsbury seemingly the only other option, that third.

But in reality , Dewsbury moves to no. 1 , as I cannot see the other two coming to fruition. imwakefieldtillidie

thebeagle wrote: The facilities may be OK for you tillidie, but if they are not OK for Health and Safety regulators, the RL and Super league, what do you suggest ?I know some people who would not go to Newmarket, as they see Belle Vue as our spiritual home.

Wigan, Saints, Salford , Leigh , Hull, Warrington et all have all relocated.Some even sharing with football.

Come on! Dewsbury's stadium is hardly out of Wakefield .

As a poster has stated a damn site nearer for many., myself included.

My son is a loser if we move there as he lives in Normanton, but he says he is up for it.

Don't be so 'bloody minded' you doubters!



Dewsbury is just as easy for me to get to as Belle Vue. Newmarket I could walk to, but I still think it's the wrong location so I'm not saying it for personal gain. I just think the club has to stay in Wakefield to keep its identity. A temporary move would work if if it was just that, temporary, but long term the club would have a fight on its hands to retain much of the older support. Dewsbury is just as easy for me to get to as Belle Vue. Newmarket I could walk to, but I still think it's the wrong location so I'm not saying it for personal gain. I just think the club has to stay in Wakefield to keep its identity. A temporary move would work if if it was just that, temporary, but long term the club would have a fight on its hands to retain much of the older support. thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Well, I'm older .I'm on my way to 66. vastman

imwakefieldtillidie wrote: There are fans out there who feel very strongly about the club moving to Dewsbury. They're obviously a lot less important than yourself, but trust me, they're out there. And the club could lose them instantly.



No sorry but you can't use that 'vastman is a bully" tone on this one I'm not taking that as it's unreasonable.



The question is simple can you prove it? no you can't anymore than I can.



There is no room for personal dogma on this one it's got to be facts. If you don't want to move then fine that's your perogative - I don't blame you. But the clubs not about me or you or your mates it's about the culture of the city and it's future and future generations so why no keep it factual. No sorry but you can't use that 'vastman is a bully" tone on this one I'm not taking that as it's unreasonable.The question is simple can you prove it? no you can't anymore than I can.There is no room for personal dogma on this one it's got to be facts. If you don't want to move then fine that's your perogative - I don't blame you. But the clubs not about me or you or your mates it's about the culture of the city and it's future and future generations so why no keep it factual. SUPPORT SWAG... imwakefieldtillidie

vastman wrote: No sorry but you can't use that 'vastman is a bully" tone on this one I'm not taking that as it's unreasonable.



The question is simple can you prove it? no you can't anymore than I can.



There is no room for personal dogma on this one it's got to be facts. If you don't want to move then fine that's your perogative - I don't blame you. But the clubs not about me or you or your mates it's about the culture of the city and it's future and future generations so why no keep it factual.



It's more the point that anyone who is against the move is shot down, that's the tone I don't like. Fans have genuine concerns and if we ignore anyone when we have a core base of just 2,000 fans it is going to damage the club.



I know of people who would follow the club anywhere. People who would give it a go and see what happens (I'm in that bracket if it was temporary). And people who would pack in all together. Without asking them to write it down and sign it, sadly I won't be able to give you that evidence. But surely common sense would tell you that would be the case? My opinion seems to be a minority on here, but I feel that Wakefield Trinity represent the City of Wakefield and moving to any other town would de-value that. It's more the point that anyone who is against the move is shot down, that's the tone I don't like. Fans have genuine concerns and if we ignore anyone when we have a core base of just 2,000 fans it is going to damage the club.I know of people who would follow the club anywhere. People who would give it a go and see what happens (I'm in that bracket if it was temporary). And people who would pack in all together. Without asking them to write it down and sign it, sadly I won't be able to give you that evidence. But surely common sense would tell you that would be the case? My opinion seems to be a minority on here, but I feel that Wakefield Trinity represent the City of Wakefield and moving to any other town would de-value that. LyndsayGill

vastman wrote: Hi Slugger,



Points 5 and 6 are the model by which a number of NFL clubs operate - their club base and supporter base are normally in their heartland but the Stadium may be in a close but different district. I think, South, Roosters, Bulldogs and a few other work a similar model but not absolutely sure on the detail



HTH



You're certainly right with regard to the Rabbitohs. Their 'home' is in Redfern in the southern part of the city, an old 'blue collar' area where the club offices and club shop are located, opposite their old ground, Redfern Oval. Redfern Oval is still used as a training base for the team. However their home games are played at the ANZ stadium (Olympic Stadium) which is 18kms away to the west of the city where they attract healthy crowds. Like other NRL sides they occasionally take games 'on the road' having played in Cairns and Perth in recent times. They also have to date 25000 members.



Whilst the Rabbitohs profile and that of the Rugby League in Australia is miles higher than ours, I agree with you that it could work in this fashion, but requires people to open their minds, and would need a lot of marketing. You're certainly right with regard to the Rabbitohs. Their 'home' is in Redfern in the southern part of the city, an old 'blue collar' area where the club offices and club shop are located, opposite their old ground, Redfern Oval. Redfern Oval is still used as a training base for the team. However their home games are played at the ANZ stadium (Olympic Stadium) which is 18kms away to the west of the city where they attract healthy crowds. Like other NRL sides they occasionally take games 'on the road' having played in Cairns and Perth in recent times. They also have to date 25000 members.Whilst the Rabbitohs profile and that of the Rugby League in Australia is miles higher than ours, I agree with you that it could work in this fashion, but requires people to open their minds, and would need a lot of marketing. The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa vastman

imwakefieldtillidie wrote: It's more the point that anyone who is against the move is shot down, that's the tone I don't like. Fans have genuine concerns and if we ignore anyone when we have a core base of just 2,000 fans it is going to damage the club.



I know of people who would follow the club anywhere. People who would give it a go and see what happens (I'm in that bracket if it was temporary). And people who would pack in all together. Without asking them to write it down and sign it, sadly I won't be able to give you that evidence. But surely common sense would tell you that would be the case? My opinion seems to be a minority on here, but I feel that Wakefield Trinity represent the City of Wakefield and moving to any other town would de-value that.



The only place that tone seems to be coming from is you - it's you who's being defensive.



I have not seen anyone get shot down, far from it for such an emotive issue.



The level of debate has been very high IMHO. I don't know whether yours is a minority opinion on here it's just that you are vocalising it more than perhaps some other, maybe.



It's a tough one it really is and tbh I'd be with you but for three things.



People have died for 200 meters of earth but in terms of a RL ground I don't think it's worth getting hung up on I really don't.



Even more so when it's as close to most Wakefield fans as BV is and probably closer than NM which itself is just within WMDC by about 200 meters Ithink, It's so close it even has a Wakefield postcode and phone number, I mean we really are being a bit picky here.



Had it been in Dewsbury proper I wouldn't touch it with a barge pole but I'm willing to compromise on 200 meters The only place that tone seems to be coming from is you - it's you who's being defensive.I have not seen anyone get shot down, far from it for such an emotive issue.The level of debate has been very high IMHO. I don't know whether yours is a minority opinion on here it's just that you are vocalising it more than perhaps some other, maybe.It's a tough one it really is and tbh I'd be with you but for three things.People have died for 200 meters of earth but in terms of a RL ground I don't think it's worth getting hung up on I really don't.Even more so when it's as close to most Wakefield fans as BV is and probably closer than NM which itself is just within WMDC by about 200 meters Ithink, It's so close it even has a Wakefield postcode and phone number, I mean we really are being a bit picky here.Had it been in Dewsbury proper I wouldn't touch it with a barge pole but I'm willing to compromise on 200 meters SUPPORT SWAG... wrencat1873

imwakefieldtillidie wrote: It's more the point that anyone who is against the move is shot down, that's the tone I don't like. Fans have genuine concerns and if we ignore anyone when we have a core base of just 2,000 fans it is going to damage the club.



I know of people who would follow the club anywhere. People who would give it a go and see what happens (I'm in that bracket if it was temporary). And people who would pack in all together. Without asking them to write it down and sign it, sadly I won't be able to give you that evidence. But surely common sense would tell you that would be the case? My opinion seems to be a minority on here, but I feel that Wakefield Trinity represent the City of Wakefield and moving to any other town would de-value that.



I understand fully what you are saying and obviously, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

Any move from an established base will have pro's and con's and although inevitably, some fans will be lost if we move to Dewsbury (or any other new ground) however, I'm sure that the club will do what it can to try and minimise this and hopefully, some new fans may come on board. Plus, with better facilities, there may be an increase in the numbers of away fans, which may actually lead to a net increase.

Of course, the single biggest driver, affecting attendances, is on field success and IF Trinity start winning plenty of games, it almost doesn't matter where they play as people would want to follow a successful team.

Midn you, the opposite is also true and a move away plus poor results would be the worst scenario possible. I understand fully what you are saying and obviously, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.Any move from an established base will have pro's and con's and although inevitably, some fans will be lost if we move to Dewsbury (or any other new ground) however, I'm sure that the club will do what it can to try and minimise this and hopefully, some new fans may come on board. Plus, with better facilities, there may be an increase in the numbers of away fans, which may actually lead to a net increase.Of course, the single biggest driver, affecting attendances, is on field success and IF Trinity start winning plenty of games, it almost doesn't matter where they play as people would want to follow a successful team.Midn you, the opposite is also true and a move away plus poor results would be the worst scenario possible. imwakefieldtillidie

vastman wrote:



I have not seen anyone get shot down, far from it for such an emotive issue.



The level of debate has been very high IMHO. I don't know whether yours is a minority opinion on here it's just that you are vocalising it more than perhaps some other, maybe.



It's a tough one it really is and tbh I'd be with you but for three things.



People have died for 200 meters of earth but in terms of a RL ground I don't think it's worth getting hung up on I really don't.



Even more so when it's as close to most Wakefield fans as BV is and probably closer than NM which itself is just within WMDC by about 200 meters Ithink, It's so close it even has a Wakefield postcode and phone number, I mean we really are being a bit picky here.



Had it been in Dewsbury proper I wouldn't touch it with a barge pole but I'm willing to compromise on 200 meters The only place that tone seems to be coming from is you - it's you who's being defensive.I have not seen anyone get shot down, far from it for such an emotive issue.The level of debate has been very high IMHO. I don't know whether yours is a minority opinion on here it's just that you are vocalising it more than perhaps some other, maybe.It's a tough one it really is and tbh I'd be with you but for three things.People have died for 200 meters of earth but in terms of a RL ground I don't think it's worth getting hung up on I really don't.Even more so when it's as close to most Wakefield fans as BV is and probably closer than NM which itself is just within WMDC by about 200 meters Ithink, It's so close it even has a Wakefield postcode and phone number, I mean we really are being a bit picky here.Had it been in Dewsbury proper I wouldn't touch it with a barge pole but I'm willing to compromise on 200 meters



And I'm only being so vocal today because it's my day off and it stops me having to tidy the house!



In common sense terms I agree with you, it's 200 metres, but in sport common sense goes out of the window and emotion rules the head, and I'm guilty of that.



