imwakefieldtillidie wrote: The way you feel about that, others feel about Dewsbury.

I dont think there is any rivalry between Wakefield and Dewsbury plus, the major attraction with Dewsbury is that it would be outside the "Box" empire.I've lived in Wakefield for 44 years and I supported them on the terraces for just shy of 30 years and believe me, I dont want Trinity to move out of Wakefield but, with the clock ticking both in terms of the state of BV and the dispensation given by The RFL for playing in an unsuitable stadium, what other realistic choices are there.Of course, there are politics a plenty to consider as well and sharing with Cas (or Fev) would likely lead to calls for a merger so, again, what choices do we have.